Kerry ladies will hope to turn the tables on double All-Ireland champions Meath

Emma Costello of Kerry in action against Orla Byrne of Meath during last year's All Ireland Final Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Little did Kerry think that their reward for winning their group by toppling a strong Dublin side in Parnell Park and a poor Cavan in Tralee would be a date with All Ireland champions Meath.

Meath faltered in their Round 3 game against Donegal, losing 1-10 to 0-12 and instead of topping Group 2 as expected, they find themselves with a journey down to the kingdom for their troubles.

Neither Kerry or Meath could have envisaged meeting each other at this stage of the competition, but the fixture gods decreed otherwise and they will face off in what really is the juiciest match up of the quarter final pairings.

It’s a game that Kerry have a lot riding on as they have failed to topple Meath in two massive finals over the last two year – the 2021 Division 2 National League Final where Kerry fell by 2-16 to 1-9 and the 2022 All Ireland Final where the royals triumphed on a 3-10 to 1-7 scoreline.

True, Kerry hammered Meath over in Brosna by 1-18 to 0-9 but really that result would have to be taken with a pinch of salt as Meath were down Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan, two players that can change a game in the blink of an eye.

Meath have been without Emma Troy and Aoibhin Cleary this season and both are massive losses to their cause. All Stars in defence in 2022, their absence has been sorely felt in the Meath backline.

Meath didn’t look like a happy bunch in Brosna and things came to a head when they replaced their relatively new manager Davy Nelson with former player Jenny Rispin after they lost the Leinster final to Dublin.

Nelson inherited a tough task after following in Eamon Murray’s footsteps and after earning just three points in the league, and a poor performance against the Dubs, the writing was on the wall. Rispin appears to have improved matters, and Meath will travel to Austin Stack Park with all guns blazing on Saturday night.

Kerry report a clean bill of health coming into the game and it is likely that Lorraine Scanlon, Aishling O’Connell, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Hannah O’Donoghue and Eilis Lynch, none of whom saw any bit of action against Cavan, will all be reinstated to the team.

Caoimhe Evans will certainly be knocking on the door for a place in the forwards however as she had an excellent game against the Breffni county.

The key to Kerry winning this encounter is to win their restarts and master the fundamental skills under pressure when the heat comes on. When Meath got into their stride in last year’s All Ireland final Kerry found it hard to cope with the intense pressure that was applied.

It is Kerry that is putting that suffocating type of pressure on teams this year and it is paying rich dividends. The squad is much stronger with serious competition for places and Kerry have the firepower to topple the All Ireland champions.

Verdict: Kerry

LGFA ALL-IRELAND SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Kerry v Meath

Saturday, July 15

Austin Stack Park Tralee at 7.30pm