Kerry ladies strongly fancied to beat Cavan to top Group 3 and earn a home venue quarter-final

Kerry make five changes to starting team to face Cavan in Tralee

Kerry v Cavan

Saturday, July 1

Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 12.30

Kerry welcome Cavan to Austin Stack Park next Saturday in Round 3 of the All Ireland Championship with the teams coming into the game with contrasting fortunes.

The Kingdom got their campaign off to flying start when they beat Dublin by 2-8 to 1-9 in a thrilling and physical battle in Parnell Park two weeks ago in what was seen as a statement win in the broader context of the Championship as a whole.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh was on fire for Kerry shooting 1-6 that day, and although 1-5 of her total came in the first half the star forward showed well in the second period as well, but with Kerry under the cosh for large periods of that second half the supply of ball to the forwards was quite limited.

Indeed, Kerry failed to score after the 37th minute of the game and this is something that is sure to be of concern to their management. Similar to the Dublin game, Kerry failed to register a score from the 32nd minute on against Tipperary and even in the National League final a few weeks previously they allowed Galway in for the last five points of the game in the final twelve minutes despite coming away with a comprehensive 5-11 to 1-10 victory.

The second half of the Munster Final against Cork could be seen in a completely different light however as Kerry gave a tour de force after an opening half where Cork completely blitzed them, leading 4-10 to 0-7 at half time. To their credit Kerry came out in the second half that day and put Cork under all kinds of pressure, outscoring them by 2-10 to 1-4, and even missing two penalties, although the rebels had done enough to secure a 5-14 to 2-17 win.

The obvious equation to be gathered from this is that when Kerry manage to build up a lead, for some reason they take their foot off the pedal and allow teams to come back at them. Maybe that is just the cut and thrust of inter-county football at this level anyway; there are very few if any weak teams and sides will have their purple patches but it would be nice to see Kerry have a dominant final quarter against Cavan.

Cavan, meanwhile, come to Tralee on the back of a 5-15 to 1-8 beating from a rejuvenated Dublin and they also shipped an 8-14 to 2-7 hiding from Armagh in the Ulster Championship in May. There has been a share of hostility in the Cavan camp in relation to lack of expenses paid to players and other issues like inadequate match gear being made available. At one stage the Cavan squad threatened strike action as they felt that their County Board failed to live up to promises that they had made.

It would be fair to say that such matters haven’t helped Cavan’s cause and they will travel to Tralee as serious underdogs. Whether they will come with the fight required to compete with a Kerry team that has eyes on going all the way remains to be seen, but really it is a game that Kerry should have little difficulty in getting a result from and finishing on top of the table.

As joint-manager Declan Quill had suggested earlier in the week, Kerry have made changes – five in all - in personnel to the team that claimed a hard-fought victory against Dublin at Parnell Park.

Ava Doherty, Ciara McCarthy, Amy Harrington, Niamh Carmody and Caoimhe Evans are all handed starts, with Eilis Lynch, Aishling O’Connell, Lorraine Scanlon, Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Hannah O’Donoghue held in reserve.

Visitors Cavan, smarting from a heavy loss to Dublin last weekend, have made just one change to their starting line-up, with Grainne Faulkner coming in for Caoimhe Madden.

“We sat down after training (Sunday) and put the team together before we knew the Cavan v Dublin result,” Quill had told The Kerryman earlier this week, ahead of the team announcement on Thursday night. “We will have changes to the team. Number one to keep girls fresh and number two to give girls game time that hopefully they will need for the rest of the championship. We know that if we perform and win that we are going to finish on top of the group and have a home quarter-final which is a massive carrot really.”

Quill was delighted to report that Katie Brosnan and Emer Riordan are back in full training although he said they were waiting to see how Ciara O’Brien came through a County League game on Monday night with her club Laune Rangers before deciding if she is fit enough to take her place on the panel. Another injury victim, Mary O’Connell, will probably be back in full training on the Wednesday night after the Cavan match.

Quill stressed that they will be picking the team for Saturday on form at training.

“It’s about finding the balance in picking a strong team that will get us through to the quarter final but to give girls game time which is really important to keep that edge in the panel and to let girls know that if you are on form that you are going to get a chance and that’s how we will pick for Saturday,” he said.

It will be a huge surprise if Kerry don’t come away from Tralee on Saturday with anything less than a comprehensive win. As Quill said, it will present a huge opportunity for fringe players to stake a claim for future game time as the Championship heads toward the quarter-final stage on July 15/16.

A victory for Cavan would see all three teams locked together on three points – and with scoring difference then coming into play. Dublin are currently on +17, Kerry +2 and Cavan on -19 following.

Verdict: Kerry

Kerry starting 15: C Butler; A Doherty, K Cronin, C Murphy; C Lynch, E Costello, C McCarthy; L Galvin, A Harrington; N Carmody, D O’Leary, A Galvin; S O’Shea, C Evans, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Cavan starting 15: Róisín O’Reilly; G Faulkner, S Lynch, C Charters; Z Fay, C Brady, Rebecca O’Reilly; N Byrd, A Cahill; A Walls, A Sheridan, E Halton; G Smith, G Sheridan, A Gilsenan.