Kerry ladies’ opening All-Ireland SFC group game against Dublin to be broadcast live on TG4

At the launch of the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships, at Durrow Castle in Durrow, Laois, were, from left, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry, Aimee Mackin of Armagh, Maria Reilly of Mayo and Niamh O’Sullivan of Meath with the Brendan Martin Cup.

Reigning National League Division One champions Kerry will begin their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship campaign against Leinster SFC champions Dublin in a game to be broadcast live on TG4 on Saturday, June 17.

The Kerry versus Dublin match kicks off a schedule of 15 championship fixtures that will be broadcast live on TG4, which will conclude at Croke Park on Sunday, August 13, with a triple-header of finals, including the historic 50th All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football decider.

The LGFA has confirmed the schedule for the TG4 All-Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships, with the championships to begin on Sunday, June 11 with five fixtures in the Intermediate grade.

The live TV action starts on Saturday, June 17 when Kerry, who lost the Munster SFC Final to Cork last Sunday, play Dublin. That game is fixed for 5pm and will be followed by the meeting of Galway, the NFL Division 1 finalists and Connacht runners-up, against Munster champions Cork, at 7.30pm.

There will be two live TG4 games from each round of the Senior Championship during the group phase, along with all four Senior Championship quarter-finals, both Senior Championship semi-finals, and the Junior, Intermediate and Senior finals. All other fixtures in the TG4 All-Ireland Championships, in the Senior, Intermediate and Junior grades, will be available to view via the LGFA’s live-streaming portal.

The reward for the group winners in the Senior and Intermediate championships is a home quarter-final, with the last-eight ties to be confirmed by a draw.

The Intermediate Championship quarter-finals are scheduled for Sunday July 9, with the Senior quarter-finals fixed for the weekend of Saturday/Sunday July 15/16.

Three Senior Championship semi-finals will be played on Saturday July 15 (1.30pm, 3.30pm, 7.30pm), with the remaining game pencilled in for Sunday, July 16 (2pm).

The Intermediate and Junior Championship semi-finals are down for decision on Sunday July 23, with the Senior Championship semi-finals set to be played as a double-header at Semple Stadium on Saturday, July 29, at 5pm and 7.30pm.

2023 TG4 All-Ireland Championship groupings

Senior

Group A: Mayo, Armagh, Laois

Group B: Donegal, Meath, Waterford

Group C: Dublin, Kerry, Cavan

Group D: Cork, Galway, Tipperary

Intermediate

Group A: Kildare, Leitrim, Louth

Group B: Clare, Tyrone, Offaly, Wicklow

Group C: Roscommon, Wexford, Monaghan

Group D: Antrim, Longford, Westmeath

Junior

Group A: Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Down

Group B: Derry, Carlow, London, Fermanagh