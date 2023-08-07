Kerry

Kerry ladies managers defend their team’s physicality after Mick Bohan says Dublin were “bullied” in recent game

Darragh Long and Declan Quill have brushed off Dublin manager’s comments about his team being “bullied” in Parnell Park and Kerry being “ruthless” and “the most physical female team” he has seen ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland final

Kerry joint-managers Darragh Long, left, and Declan Quill speaking to Dublin manager Mick Bohan before the All-Ireland SFC Round 1 match in mid-June at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Dan Kearney
Kerryman

With under a week to go to Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC Final between Kerry and Dublin in Croke Park, the Kingdom’s joint-managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill have responded to comments from Dublin boss Mick Bohan suggesting Kerry “bullied Dublin off the ball” when the teams met in the group stage of the Championship in Parnell Park.