Kerry ladies managers defend their team’s physicality after Mick Bohan says Dublin were “bullied” in recent game
Darragh Long and Declan Quill have brushed off Dublin manager’s comments about his team being “bullied” in Parnell Park and Kerry being “ruthless” and “the most physical female team” he has seen ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland final
Kerryman
With under a week to go to Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC Final between Kerry and Dublin in Croke Park, the Kingdom’s joint-managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill have responded to comments from Dublin boss Mick Bohan suggesting Kerry “bullied Dublin off the ball” when the teams met in the group stage of the Championship in Parnell Park.