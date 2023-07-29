Kerry ladies manager Declan Quill knows the team needs to be ‘tuned in’ ahead of tough test from Mayo

‘We’re going to have to be tuned in and be ready for it because if we’re not we won’t be in an All-Ireland final this year’ says Kerry’s joint-manager

The aftermath of Kerry’s victory over Meath a week and a half ago carried a familiar pattern for Declan Quill - a handshake with the defeated opposition, a few congratulatory hugs with his own players, media duties carried out and the familiar and welcome sight of his family on the field after the final whistle.

Naturally, defeating the All-Ireland champions was a pretty big deal and the win was celebrated wildly by the Kerry supporters in the crowd of 4,000 plus at Austin Stack Park. For Quill, though, it was a just another stepping stone to where Kerry want to be, and his focus turned to Saturday’s opposition Mayo very quickly afterwards.

“We were delighted to have dethroned the All-Ireland champions but your focus goes on to the next game. There was no time to be celebrating and we had to focus on Mayo straight afterwards as we knew they had beaten Galway earlier that day. We consulted with our physio Sophie [Houlihan] straight away to see what was the story with injuries or anything like that, and we were back training on Wednesday.”

Managing his player’s training load has been a challenge for the Kerry management in preparation for the All-Ireland semi-final although Quill said that the panel is in a good place health wise in general.

“Some girls played the full game and some didn’t play any minute at all so to have everyone in tip top shape for the rest of the season you do need to balance the training in the sense that the girls who are playing a lot of minutes have to be held back a small bit, and the girls that haven’t played a whole pile of minutes need that extra bit of work.

“For the first time all year we have thirty-six fit girls and there’s massive competition to see who makes the panel for the Mayo game. We’ve had a few niggles up along and the likes of Ciara O’Brien was struggling for a while with a hamstring injury, and even Deirdre Kearney, who’s new to the panel this year, struggled the last few weeks with a hip flexor injury. Thankfully, all of those girls are back fighting fit now and looking for their place on the panel for next Saturday.

Quill was speaking to The Kerryman before news of team captain Siofra O’Shea’s season-ending ACL injury, and said Kerry had only one major injury doubt.

“Our major injury worry is Fiadhna Tangney at the moment. She’s doing a bit at training but she gave her quad muscle a tweak just before the Meath game so even though she was named on the panel she didn’t tog out but hopefully she’ll be okay for Saturday. We’ll monitor her and see what she’s like.”

Earlier this week – after news of O’Shea’s injury – Quill told The Kerryman: “We just need to focus on the game now as well. We can’t dwell too much on things beyond our control, and someone else will now get a chance to come in and they will have to step up. We have to stay fully focused, but this has certainly made our season that much harder now.”

Quill is well aware of the danger Mayo will bring having encountered them at the semi-final stage last season and after a one-point victory (3-5 to 0-13) over them at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in this year’s league. So, what does he expect them to bring to the table?

“Like every team that we’ve come across we’ll give them massive respect on Saturday. We played them in the All-Ireland semi-final last year and whilst we did get a couple of goals early on, their kicking from long range was exceptional. They scored 0-13 that day and we scored 4-10 so there wasn’t a whole pile of scores between the teams really. It was more that we were able to get goals at the right times.

“One of our own players made the point that Mayo stick into games and they win a lot of their games very late on; it was the last twenty seconds when they put over the final point against Galway. Their fitness is there, and they are very accurate kickers. They have a game plan that they stick to, and they play possession and attacking football very well.

“They’ve tightened up the defence an awful lot and they didn’t concede a whole lot against Galway in the quarter final. They’ll be full of confidence; they won a Connacht title and they did quite well in Division One and they’ve done well in the All-Ireland series so far.

“I think since last year they’ve improved their defensive structure a lot. I think maybe they did learn a lot from last year’s All-Ireland semi-final. They get back in numbers and they break in numbers, but they do kick the ball a little bit more than say Meath would. They play a nice attacking style and do break quickly and in numbers but they like to give the long kick pass as well. They’re kind of similar to ourselves in that way.

“We know we’re going to be up against a very strong team, and we’ll get a right hard game from them. We’re going to have to be tuned in and be ready for it because if we’re not we won’t be in an All-Ireland final this year,” the Kerry joint manager concluded.