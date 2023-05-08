Kerry ladies manager Darragh Long not happy with some of the Cork challenges ‘that crossed the line’
The Kerry manager was happy to see positives of Kerry’s draw with Cork in much improved performance since the League meeting in March between the teams
Dan KearneyKerryman
As Kerry entered the final quarter of the game it looked certain that they had a sweet victory over their old nemesis and a valuable two points in the bag, but Cork came back from the death to snatch a draw against a Kerry side that seemed to intent on giving the headline writers value for money.