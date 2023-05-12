Kerry ladies know what is needed to reach the Munster football final: beat Tipperary

All that is certain going into the weekend is that a win for Kerry or Cork in their respective games against Tipperary and Waterford will qualify them for the Munster final

Kerry's Cáit Lynch in action against Lucy Spillane of Tipperary during the 2022 Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. The counties meet in Bansha on Sunday with Kerry needing to win to be absolutely certain of their place in the Munster Final. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The Cork comeback in Pairc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday reminded this writer of the famous All-Ireland final of 2014 when the Rebels also came back from a 10-point deficit against Dublin to eventually snatch victory with a 59th minute Geraldine O’Flynn point.

The 2-13 to 2-12 victory by Cork that day was close in scoring terms to the 2-14 scored by Kerry and Cork last Sunday, but thankfully this time the home side ran out of time to strike a killer winner in the finish.

Losing this game would have been a horribly tough blow for a Kerry team that played some fantastic football for the majority of the game, but whether it was just a classic case of looking in the rear view mirror too early, fatigue, or sheer Cork stubbornness that made the difference, it is hard to tell. More than likely the answer is that it was a mixture of all three.

The draw sets up a fascinating final round of games next Sunday and Kerry will make the journey to Bansha in Tipperary whilst Cork will entertain Waterford at home. All that is certain is that a win for Kerry or Cork in their respective games will see them into the provincial final.

Kerry sit on four points, as do Cork, but Waterford are still very much in the race on three points, and a win for the Déise over Cork would see them certain of a final place. Tipperary are at the bottom of the table after suffering two losses to Waterford and Cork respectively.

The Munster Championship is pretty competitive this year and there is a possibility that Kerry and Cork could lose their respective ties next Sunday. That would leave them tied on four points (one behind Waterford) but as it stands Cork have a better point scoring tally to Kerry (17 points to eight). The Munster Championship guidelines also state: ‘Should the head-to-head match between the two teams concerned have finished in a draw the team that finishes in the higher position will be the team that registered the highest number of points i.e. scores converted over the bar, in that head to head match’.

If Kerry lose to Tipperary and Cork and Waterford draw, then Kerry will finish level on four points with Waterford but will qualify for the final by virtue of their head to head victory over the Déise in round one. In such a scenario Cork will also be in the final as they will have finished top of the group on five points.

It is all a bit confusing but what is certain is that if Kerry beat Tipperary they will be in the Munster final. The same is true of winner of Cork versus Waterford with a victor here going through to the final – no matter what happens in the Kerry v Tipperary game.

Is a win achievable for this Kerry team? It very much is, but they must make sure that the last quarter fade-out such as last Sunday’s doesn’t happen again. Darragh Long was adamant after the game that Kerry would learn and improve, and that his side will manage their performances much better in the future. In fairness, improvement has been a constant theme with this Kerry squad over the last few seasons.

Tipperary are a decent side though and both of their games resulted in narrow losses to Cork (1-17 to 1-14) and to Waterford (1-9 to 1-7). They will be a tough nut to crack and special attention will have to be given to Aishling Moloney, who has been in good scoring form in their two games so far with a haul of 1-12 against Cork, although Waterford held her to a mere three points from free kicks last Sunday.

It has been a pretty intensive campaign for Kerry in the last few months culminating in their National League victory, but the shotgun nature of this Munster campaign could be starting to take its toll on some tired Kerry bodies.

In fairness to the Kerry management they realise this also and there is certain to be changes for the Tipperary game. Some will be enforced, however, with Siofra O’Shea unlikely to take the field, but thankfully the injuries to Hannah O’Donoghue and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh appear less severe than first feared.

In many ways Cork’s comeback last Sunday could be a blessing in disguise. If Kerry had ended up with a 10-point victory over their closest rivals what would it have achieved? Bragging rights for a few weeks maybe, but the important one is the Munster final and Kerry and Cork are still on course to clash in that.

In the meantime, Kerry can refocus and go about their business against Tipperary. It would be a huge surprise if they don’t come away with the win, and it is then that they can throw a sideward glance at the winners of Waterford and Cork.

Verdict: Kerry

LGFA MUNSTER SFC, ROUND 3

Tipperary v Kerry

Sunday, May 14

Bansha, Co Tipperary at 2pm