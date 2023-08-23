Kerry ladies club football championships underway as MKL Gaels win easily against Austin Stacks

Laune Rangers were 19-point winners over Spa in the County Junior ‘A’ Championship

Played in ideal conditions in Connolly Park, Austin Stacks had managed to hold the well drilled district outfit of Milltown/Keel/Listry to just two points in the first half to leave the score Austin Stacks 1-3 MKL Gaels 0-2.

The game turned on its head when MKL Gaels’ Meadhbh Rockford hit the net early in the second half. MKL had extended their lead to 1-13 to 1-4 when a free taken by Ailis Murphy dropped short and somehow found its way into the net in the 29th minute. Three minutes later Caoimhe Evans struck from distance to score MKL Gael's third goal which turned out to be the final action of the evening.

AUSTIN STACKS: Chloe Fitzpatrick, Karena Slattery, Clodagh Murray, Mary Moore, Aoife Dillane, Sarah Fitzgerald, Norma O'Connor, Maeve McKivergan, Grace Reidy, Megan O'Brien (0-1), Holly O'Brien (0-1), Caoimhe Barry Walsh (1-0), Grace Lucid, Lucy O'Donnell, Saoirse Moriarty 0-2 (1f). Subs used: Lara Flynn, Roise O'Donnell, Deirdre Quigley, Linda Raymond and Norma O'Connor.

MKL GAELS: Zela Ashe, Ciara Tangney, Eabha O'Callaghan, Emma Casey, Ellen Kelliher, Mairead Lehane, Katie Piggott, Niamh Broderick (0-1), Lorna Hickey, Laura Prendergast, Caoimhe Evans (1-1), Ailis Murphy 1-3 (1-1f), Lorraine Kennedy (0-2), Meadbh Rochford 1-4 (0-1f), Trina Murphy (0-2).

COUNTY JUNIOR ‘A’ FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 1

Laune Rangers travelled to Spa on Monday for the first round of the Bon Secours County Junior A Championship with both sides showing a small bit of nervousness early on with the ball going from end to end but no score to show for it. Spa opened the scoring with a fine long range free kick from Mags Cronin but it didn’t take long for Laune Rangers to find their kicking boots with a free from Sophie Doherty to settle them.

Spa then suffered a blow when Loretta Maher came off due to injury and during this time Laune Rangers capitalised by scoring two goals in quick succession by Ailbhe Clifford and then Orla O’Brien.

Laune Rangers showed unbelievable pace and ran at Spa but Spa’s defence was good despite the final scoreline suggesting otherwise. Spa were able to turnover the ball but their finish sometimes let them down. Whereas Laune Rangers punished Spa at every turnover and kept their wides at a minimum. Laune Rangers were awarded a penalty towards the end of the first half and Fodhla Houlihan bravely stepped up to take it and a fine penalty it was. This had Laune Rangers sitting comfortably in the driving seat.

The half time score was Spa 0-5, Laune Rangers 4-6.

Spa were a little shell shocked after the first half but came out in the second half under lights with a determination to do better and they did play better and were rewarded with a goal by Maireád Finnegan. Spa did have a purple patch and played some lovely football but Laune Rangers never took their foot off the gas and showed great skill and fitness to keep running at Spa.

It was difficult for Spa to keep the heads up after letting in those goals but are better than the scoreline suggests and I know will learn from this, regroup and come out stronger for their next match which is against Cromane in Spa on next Monday. Laune Rangers host Listowel Emmetts on Monday also for round 2 of the Championship.

FIXTURES

Monday, August 28

County Senior Championship Round 1

Dr Crokes v Castleisland Desmonds

Finuge/St Senans v Na Gaeil

Southern Gaels (bye)

County Intermediate Championship Round 3

Firies v MKL Gaels

Rathmore v Beaufort

Inbheir Scéine Gaels v Austin Stacks

Scartaglin v Corca Dhuibhne

County Junior A Championship Round 2

Kilcummin v Abbeydorney

Ballymac v Clounmacon/Moyvane

Laune Rangers v Listowel Emmets

Spa v Cromane

County Junior B Championship Group 1 Round 2

Dingle v Glenflesk

John Mitchels v Annascaul/Castlegregory

Kerins O'Rahilly (bye)

County Junior B Championship Group 2 Round 2

Southern Gaels B v Currow

Fossa v Killarney Legion

Beale v Ballyduff

RESULTS

County Intermediate Championship

Round 1

Firies 2-7 Austin Stacks 2-9

MKL Gaels 2-19 Corca Dhuibhne 2-8

Inbheir Scéine Gaels 1-4 Rathmore 6-10

Round 2

Beaufort 2-8 Firies 3-9

Austin Stacks 1-4 MKL Gaels 3-13

Scartaglin 1-6 Rathmore 2-11

Corca Dhuibhne 5-14 Inbheir Scéine Gaels 3-6

County Junior A Championship Round 1

Abbeydorney 7-22 Clounmacon/Moyvane 0-8

Listowel Emmets 4-11 Kilcummin 2-8

Cromane 2-13 Ballymacelligott 1-17

Spa 1-8 Laune Rangers 5-16

County Junior B Championship Group 1 Round 1

Kerins O'Rahilly 5-16 Dingle 0-6

Annascaul/Castlegregory 3-15 Glenflesk 1-3

John Mitchels (bye)

County Junior B Championship Group 2 Round 1

Fossa w/o Currow

Ballyduff 1-4 Southern Gaels B 4-20