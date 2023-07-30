Kerry ladies boss Darragh Long says the team won the semi-final win for injured captain Siofra O’Shea

Long: ‘Semi-finals are all about winning. Performances are a luxury at this time of the year, so I’ll take five point wins or ten point wins, whatever way they come.’

Kerry players, from left, Mary O'Connell, Cáit Lynch, Emma Costello, Ciara Butler, Aisling O'Connell and Kayleigh Cronin defend a late Mayo free during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo by Sportsfile

Dan Kearney Kerryman Today at 13:02