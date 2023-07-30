Kerry ladies boss Darragh Long says the team won the semi-final win for injured captain Siofra O’Shea
Long: ‘Semi-finals are all about winning. Performances are a luxury at this time of the year, so I’ll take five point wins or ten point wins, whatever way they come.’
Kerryman
Mission accomplished at the penultimate stage, and now just one more hurdle to take care of. Kerry are just 60-odd minutes away from claiming the cup that they desire the most, the All-Ireland SFC silverware – the Brendan Martin cup, and Darragh Long was a happy man immediately after Kerry’s five-point win over Mayo on the luscious carpet of Semple Stadium.