Kerry ladies back in All-Ireland final to face Dublin after Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scores 1-10 to beat Mayo

Kerry were ahead by nine points at half time but a typically resolute Mayo side fought back to push Kerry all the way in Semple Stadium

Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh in action against Clodagh McManamon of Mayo during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry 1-16

Mayo 1-11

New Kerry captain Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh struck for 1-10 as Kerry qualified for their second All-Ireland final in a row – where they will play Dublin – after a serious test against a Mayo team that kept battling until the end.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh, deputising as skipper for ACL injury victim Síofra O’Shea, was in spell-binding form as she led the Mayo defence a merry dance all through, but she would be the first to admit that the outstanding work rate of the Kerry team as a unit was the difference overall.

The foundation of Kerry’s victory was laid in their first half performance which was quite simply mesmerising. Some of the Kerry passing and movement was a joy to behold and with forwards of the calibre of Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Hannah O’Donoghue in sensational form they took full advantage of the sizeable wind at their backs that blew into the town end of Semple Stadium.

It was obvious what Mato’s intent was from the first minute as they played keep ball for nearly three minutes but Kerry’s patience paid off when they eventually turned them over and Emma Costello passed to Hannah O’Donoghue who slotted over the first of her three points.

The lively Sinead Cafferky for Mayo and Ní Mhuircheartaigh from a free after the marauding Aishling O’Connell was fouled, traded scores, but then Shauna Howley punched over in the 12th minute to bring it to a 0-2 to 0-2 game.

It was from here on that Kerry put on the turbo booster and Kerry completely dismantled the Mayo kick out that the Connacht champions couldn’t live with. The kingdom pressed high with aggression and hunger to strike for 1-7 without reply in a six minute spell between the 13th and 19th minutes in a spellbinding footballing display.

O’Donoghue struck a brace of points to get things rolling and then Emma Costello, solid all through, burst up from centre half back to get her name on the scoresheet. Niamh Carmody was playing some sublime ball into the forwards, and Ní Mhuircheartaigh struck for a hat trick of points.

Then came Kerry’s goal and what a three pointer it was. Kerry gathered yet another Mayo kick out with Lorraine Scanlon doing the spoiling and Carmody played a beautiful ball into Danielle O’Leary, who was a bundle of tricks throughout. O’Leary made ground and found Ní Mhuircheartaigh ghosting across goal and she punched into an empty net to put Kerry 1-8 to 0-2 ahead.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh then added a free but Ciara Butler had to be had her brilliant best to deny Tara Needham down low. Mayo had a welcome respite when Sinead Cafferky struck her second point of the game, but then Kerry nearly struck for goal number two when Hannah O’Donoghue was put through for a one on one with Mayo goalkeeper Laura Brennan but the Hollymount goalkeeper produced a fine save to prevent the goal.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh pointed a free following a foul on Aishling O’Connell that might have produced a yellow card from a stricter referee, but Mayo actually struck for the last point of the half when Ciara Needham pointed on the turnover after O’Donoghue dropped her shot for a point short. Still though, Kerry must have been very happy to take a 1-10 to 0-4 lead in at the short whistle.

Mayo now had the benefit of the wind in the second half and Rachel Kearns got them up and running although Kerry were nearly in for a goal in the 35th minute when goalkeeper Brennan did well to intercept an attempted pass from Niamh Ní Chonchúir to impressive substitute Amy Harrington.

By the 43rd minute Kerry led by 1-12 to 0-7 but their stranglehold on the game was being loosened by some sloppy passing. Mayo were coming in waves and refusing to let the game pass them by. They needed a goal though and by the 45th minute they had it through Deirdre Doherty who shot low and hard past Ciara Butler after intercepting a Kerry restart.

Kerry now led by just five points, 1-12 to 1-7, but with Ciara Murphy and Eilis Lynch outstanding at the back they shut up shop once more. Cáit Lynch burst into the game and showing admirable close control she teased the Mayo defence into giving away the foul and Ní Mhuircheartaigh slotted the resultant free.

Shauna Howley hit a brace of frees in the 51st and 52nd minutes but Ní Mhuircheartaigh and O’Leary kept the scoreboard ticking over for Kerry. Coming down the straight a fine move involving Cáit Lynch and Aishling O’Connell saw Danielle O’Leary point with four left to play but as Mayo desperately searched for a goal, they had to be content with a Ciara Needham point just before the buzzer.

A request went out on the speaker for fans to remain off the pitch but the Kerry supporters took little heed as they rushed in their hundreds to embrace their heroes straight after the game. Kerry are now just one step away from claiming the Brendan Martin Cup for their first time since 1993. The famine is nearly over. Only Dublin – who beat Cork in the second semi-final – stand in the way now.

KERRY: Ciara Butler; Eilis Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy; Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello 0-1, Cait Lynch; Lorraine Scanlon, Louise Galvin; Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir 0-1, Anna Galvin; Hannah O’Donoghue 0-3, Danielle O’Leary 0-1, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1-10 (0-4f). Subs: Amy Harrington for H O’Donoghue (inj, ht), Mary O’Connell for A Galvin (46), Caoimhe Evans for N Ní Chonchúir (51), E McGlynn for N Carmody (60).

MAYO: Laura Brennan; Saoirse Lally, Clodagh McManamon, Danielle Caldwell; Eilís Ronayne, Ciara Needham 0-2, Kathryn Sullivan; Aoife Geraghty 0-1, Tamara O’Connor; Sinead Cafferky 0-2, Rachel Kearns 0-1, Sarah Mulvihill; Tara Needham, Shauna Howley 0-3 (2f), Lisa Cafferky 0-1. Subs: Sinead Walsh 0-1 for S Mulvihill (25), Lucy Wallace for T O’Connor (44), Deirdre Doherty 1-0 for R Kearns (44), Maria Cannon for T Needham (49), Fiona McHale for S Howley (55).

REFEREE: Gus Chapman (Sligo)