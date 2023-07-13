Kerry keep faith with the same 15 to start against Derry in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final

There is no place in the match day squad for Killian Spillane despite the Templenoe man having fully recovered from an ankle injury

Kerry defender Gavin White and Derry midfielder Conor Glass - at the All-Ireland Series national launch in Howth, Dublin, three weeks ago - will be facing each other on Sunday in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park

The Kerry management have kept faith in the same 15 that started the All-Ireland quarter-final win against Tyrone to start Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Derry, with a place in the July 30 final against Dublin or Monaghan at stake. However, there is no place for Killian Spillane in the match day 26 despite the Templenoe man having recovered from an ankle injury and back in full training.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor had told The Kerryman earlier this week that he was selecting from what was, arguably, his strongest panel of available players since the start of the year, with confirmation that Killian Spillane was in full training and available for selection.

“He’s back training anyway and participating in the football, so he’ll be available for selection, let’s put it like that. So I think we have a clean bill of heath at the minute,” O’Connor said on Monday. “There’s always bits and pieces [of knocks] coming up to big games, but I don’t think anything major, no.”

Spillane’s last action in the Kerry jersey was a 20-minute substitute appearance at the end of the Munster final win over Clare on May 7 when the Templenoe forward scored a point before suffering an ankle injury in training the following week.

As for Sunday’s semi-final against Derry (4pm) the Kerry management have named the same starting team that took to the field against Tyrone a fortnight ago, and has also stuck with the same 11 substitutes, meaning the likes of Tony Brosnan, Mike Breen and Brian Ó Beaglaoich will be held in reserve but will all likely see some game time against the back to back Ulster champions.

The Kingdom have not played Derry in Championship football since the 2004 All-Ireland semi-final when Kerry – under Jack O'Connor as manager for the first time – won by six points.

The last National League meeting between the counties was in 2015 with Kerry winning by seven points in Celtic Park, a few weeks before Derry were relegated from Division One, with the Oak Leaf county only winning promotion back to the top tier in March.

Paul Murphy, Stephen O’Brien and Paul Geaney played in that League win over Derry eight years ago, while Shane Murphy was sub goalkeeper that day, as he will be again next Sunday.

The Kerry team and substitutes to play Derry on Sunday. Graphic from KerryGAA.ie

Kerry team to play Derry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Substitutes

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

18. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

19. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

20. Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan (Dingle)

21. Ruairí Murphy (Listry)

22. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

23. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

24. Dónal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

25. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

26. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)