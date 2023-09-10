Kerry Junior Premier FC: Listowel Emmets push on in third quarter for deserved semi-final win against Annascaul

Listowel had eight different scorers in the two-point win over Annscaul that sets them up for a county Junior Premier final against Ballymacelligott

Listowel Emmets full back Cormac Mulvihill on the ball against Annascaul's Fintan Herlihy in the Kerry Petroleum Premier Club Championship semi-final in Strand Road, Tralee on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Listowel Emmets 0-14

Annascaul 1-9

Storming out of the blocks at the start of the second half, taking the game by the scruff of the neck, Listowel Emmets put the foot on Annascaul’s throat in a game-defining third quarter to advance to the Kerry Petroleum county junior premier football championship final.

Doing a number on the westerners’ kick-outs on the restart, and tightening up the ship superbly as a collective at the back, the North Kerry side struck for five unanswered points to turn a drawn half-time encounter into a convincing burst for the winning post by Emmets.

Annascaul simply just could not cope with their opponents on the resumption, and they didn’t even register a second half score until the 52nd minute. A punched goal in injury-time by wing-forward Tomás Ashe turned out to be scant consolation with the destination of the spoils long since decided.

Nobody could have predicted such a decisive push, in one direction or the other, after both protagonists retired at the interval, deservedly, on level terms, 0-8 apiece. Momentum swung from one side to the other in that opening 30 minutes, with some excellent point-kicking at both ends.

As they would do in the second half, Emmets also got off to the better start from the throw-in. Eddie Browne, captain Darragh Leahy and David Keane were all on the mark with points, before Annascaul opened their account through Donal Crean in the seventh minute.

The North Kerry champions were varying their play very well in the opening quarter, utilising the high delivery to full-forward Bryan Sweeney on different occasions, and they were three points to the good by the 15th minute, 0-6 to 0-3, Sam Tarrant, David Keane (free) and Sean Keane all firing over.

Slowly but surely, however, there were signs of Annascaul finding their feet, with Killian Falvey becoming more involved on the ’40, and the livewire Cathal Ferriter causing havoc in the inside attacking line. Soon enough, David Clifford’s men would be on level terms.

Points from James Crean, Ferriter and a Jason Hickson free levelled matters, 0-6 each, by the 20th minute, with Ferriter blasting wide of the far post with a goaling opportunity, and Emmets knew there and then that they were going to get nothing soft from the opposition.

Both sides then exchanged a brace of points before the interval, Falvey with a particularly inspirational effort to level matters again. Evenly-matched with attacking threats at either end of the pitch, the contest looked like it might go right down to the wire in the second half.

Then came the Listowel Emmets juggernaut to turn that all upside down. Cormac Mulvihill and Ciaran Pierse set the tone to a great degree, the former notching the opening two points on the resumption, the latter a diligent defender who also drove forward intelligently from the back.

Tarrant, a very positive addition to the winners’ line-up after Ger McCarthy was ruled out with a hamstring injury, lofted over a splendid left-footed score, and further points from Sweeney and David Keane (free) had Emmets surging clear by the 45th minute, 0-13 to 0-8.

The tigerish Micheál Kennedy was doing a fine shackling job on Ferriter at this stage, and with Falvey and James Crean also starved of possession as Emmets ruled the roost around the middle of the field, the tie was quickly moving further away from Annascaul.

Annascaul's Cathal Ferriter looks to break away from Listowel Emmets' Eddie Brown in their Junior Premier Club Championship semi-final

After a brilliant passing move involving several players, the impressive Pierse had a close-range shot at goal blocked by Annascaul corner-back James Hanafin, but any hope the West Kerry side had at mounting a comeback was practically ended when Falvey was black-carded heading into the last ten minutes.

Borne out of sheer frustration, the Annascaul playmaker could have no complaints with the decision of referee Edmund Walsh and, despite the fact that substitute Aidan Crean tapped over their very first point of the second half in the 52nd minute, they were clearly fighting a losing battle.

To be fair to Annascaul, they kept battling until the bitter end as Emmets went through a sloppy spell where they failed to kill off their opponents, but the collective resilience and structure of the winners in defence was hugely evident in the closing stages, turnover after turnover being pillaged at the back.

Emmets also had decent impact off the bench, the lively Adam O’Rourke doing well to win a free that top scorer David Keane slotted over in injury-time, before Annascaul found the net in the final action of the game with Tomás Ashe rising highest in a crowded goalmouth to flick home a speculative delivery by James Crean.

With the margin reduced to just two points, Annascaul had finished bravely, but there was no time left to summon up a miraculous finale. Listowel Emmets had their work done, with an overall solid, if unspectacular, display. Such a battle-hardened outfit won’t be easily stopped when they come face-to-face with Ballymacelligott in the decider.

LISTOWEL EMMETS: Cathal Keane; Niall Collins, Jack McElligott, Ciaran Pierse; Eddie Browne 0-1, Micheál Kennedy, Eddie Healy; Joejoe Grimes 0-1 (m), Jamie McVeigh; Darragh Leahy 0-1, Cormac Mulvihill 0-2, Sean Keane 0-1; Sam Tarrant 0-2, Bryan Sweeney 0-1, David Keane 0-5 (4f).

Subs: Cillian Holly for McVeigh (41), Adam O’Rourke for S Keane (46), Darragh Lynch for Tarrant (52), Jake Moriarty for Mulvihill (52), Rob Smith for Healy (59).

ANNASCAUL: Tommy Pierce; Evan McCarthy, Andrew Finn, James Hanafin; Joe Kennedy, David Smith, James Ashe; Bryan McKenna, Jason Hickson 0-3 (fs); Tomás Ashe 1-0, Killian Falvey 0-2, Fintan Herlihy; Donal Crean 0-1, James Crean 0-1, Cathal Ferriter 0-1.

Subs: Cian Griffin for McCarthy (41), Alan Falvey for McKenna (44), Aidan Crean 0-1(f) for Hanafin (51), Sean O’Hara for J Ashe (54), Cathal O’Donovan for D Crean (57).

REFEREE: Edmund Walsh (Rathmore).

There was a minute’s silence before the game in memory of Eileen Murphy, mother of Listowel Emmets manager Enda Murphy, who passed away during the week. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dílis.