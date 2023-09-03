Kerry Junior Premier FC: Listowel Emmets decisively move past Listry and into semi-finals

Eddie Browne was man-of-the-match for the Emmets in Listry on Saturday evening

Listiry 1-6

Listowel Emmets 1-9

Seizing the initiative from the outset, emboldened by a second minute goal, Listowel Emmets’ telling response to Listry’s own green flag in the early stages of the second half, saw the North Kerry side convincingly advance to the semi-finals of the Kerry Petroleum County Junior Premier championship.

Undoubtedly battle-hardened by their titanic encounters against Ardfert and Firies in recent weeks, and with head coach Marc Ó Sé’s in-depth knowledge of the opposition certainly playing its part, there was no questioning Emmets’ superiority over the hour on a sunny Saturday evening.

Indeed, they probably should have ended up winning the contest by a more comfortable margin but, between shooting seven wides, dropping other attempts short, and actually going 20 minutes without a score at all, Emmets made it a lot harder than it should have been for themselves.

Putting it bluntly, a flat and lacklustre Listry were never really at the races. Off to a nightmare start, they turned around for the resumption fortunate to be only four points adrift, but even their goal in the 36th minute, fine score that it was, failed completely to ignite their challenge.

With big guns Ronan Buckley, Ruairí Murphy (making his return from a groin injury) and Aaron O’Shea all enjoying fairly subdued performances, last year’s beaten finalists just didn’t have the required imagination and creativity to break down a well-oiled Emmets’ defensive machine.

Of course, when all is said and done, it was the whirlwind beginning to the game that was to stand to the winners the most. After Niall Collins took only 40 seconds to fire over the opening point, the Listowel outfit struck for their goal in the second minute.

The talismanic Seán Keane, whose colossal work-rate and attacking ingenuity stood out from start to finish, played his part in the build-up, and after Jamie McVeigh supplied the final pass, corner-forward David Keane made no mistake, slotting home, low, into the left corner of the Listry net.

With Seán Keane then lofting over a stunning left-footed point from the right wing, Emmets were five points to the good, 1-2 to 0-0, after only eight minutes, with their blistering opening pock-marked by losing the vastly experienced Ger McCarthy to injury before the first quarter had climaxed.

Listry finally got off the mark with a pointed free by Cathal O’Donoghue in the 16th minute, and with Gary O’Sullivan and Emmets’ sub Cillian Holly exchanging scores, there was soon to be a real talking point with Joe Clifford picking up a yellow card (rather than a black) for blatantly pulling Cormac Mulvihill to the ground.

While Bryan Sweeney tapped over the resultant free, Listry were blessed to avoid being at a numerical disadvantage for what turned out to be a very scrappy last ten minutes of the half, Ruairí Murphy punching over the only score before the interval, 1-4 to 0-3.

With the words of manager Derek Moynihan, most certainly, ringing in their ears, Listry looked a more determined side on the resumption, and after Emmets wasted a couple of early chances, the hosts got the fillip they desperately needed with a goal out of nowhere in the 36th minute.

In their most penetrating move of the entire match, Buckley and Damian Clifford did the initial spade-work, before the aforementioned Joe Clifford was put through down the left flank, and the advancing wing-back made no mistake when he billowed the roof of the net with a right-foot rocket.

Was that the catalyst for Listry to find their best form? Or could Emmets produce a positive response and dust themselves down from such a serious set-back? You might have expected the former to be the answer but, with the winners showing immense character, it turned out to be the latter.

With their collective defending, exemplified by Jack McElligott, Micheál Kennedy and Eddie Browne, the base for much of what they had to offer, four unanswered points – David Keane with two (one free), Sweeney and Seán Keane – propelled Emmets five points clear by the 51st minute, 1-8 to 1-3.

Instead of the Listry goal waking the home team from their slumber, the opposite actually unfolded. Emmets ended a 21-minute scoring drought in style with those four scores on-the-trot and, to be honest, there was really no way back for the East Kerry men after that.

To be fair, they certainly kept plugging away, Ruairí Murphy being foiled by the crossbar when he went for goal in the 52nd minute, and three points of their own – including two splendid efforts from distance by Damian Clifford and substitute Seán Lehane – had the margin, suddenly, down to two, 1-8 to 1-6.

Listowel Emmets, however, were never going to throw it all away in the closing stages, and there was a fitting finish with the indefatigable figure of man-of-the-match Browne careering up the field, playing a one-two, and then driving over the game’s final score in injury-time.

LISTOWEL EMMETS: Cathal Keane; Ciaran Pierse, Jack McElligott, Micheál Kennedy; Eddie Healy, Niall Collins 0-1, Eddie Browne 0-1; Joe Joe Grimes, Jamie McVeigh; Darragh Leahy, Seán Keane 0-2, Cormac Mulvihill; Ger McCarthy, Bryan Sweeney 0-2 (0-1f), David Keane 1-2 (0-1f) Subs: Cillian Holly 0-1 for McCarthy, inj (13), Darragh Lynch for Mulvihill (42), Jake Moriarty for McVeigh (56), Sean Gilbert for S Keane (60+1)

LISTRY: Anthony Sweeney; Danny Wren, Cain Bradley, Seamus Giles; Aaron O’Donoghue, Billy O’Brien, Joe Clifford 1-0; Ronan Buckley, Micheál Keane; Gary O’Sullivan 0-1, Ruairi Murphy 0-1, Damian Clifford 0-1; Anthony Kennedy, Aaron O’Shea 0-1 (f), Cathal O’Donoghue 0-1 (f) Subs: Jack Walsh for C O’Donoghue (44), Sean Lehane 0-1 for Kennedy (44), Conor O’Sullivan for A O’Donoghue (46), Sean O’Sullivan for Murphy (56)

REFEREE: Gary Kissane (Kerins O’Rahillys)