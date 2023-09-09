Kerry Junior Premier FC: Ballymacelligott worked hard by Ardfert before securing place in county final

Goals in the 10th minute from Donal Daly, and a 40th minute penalty from Aidan Breen went a long way towards securing Ballymac’s place in the final against a typically dogged Ardfert

Ballymacelligott's Niall Collins in action against Ardfert in the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Championship semi-final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Saturday. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Ballymacelligott 2-12

Ardfert 1-10

Goals in the 10th minute from Donal Daly, and a 40th minute penalty from Aidan Breen went a long way towards securing Ballymacelligott’s place in the Premier Junior final despite a typically dogged and never-say-die display from Ardfert.

Overall, Ballymac had the Division One quality that was too good for newly promoted to Division Two Ardfert, but they made hard work of it as they left a few good goal chances after them and kicked 14 wides.

On another day these type of misses will cost them, but they cared little at the final whistle as they had done enough to reach the final, and to be fair the quality of their football was top notch when they moved the ball with pace and verve.

Central to Ballymac’s win was their live-wire half forward line of Niall Collins, Daire Keane and Adam Sheehy who between them contributed seven points to the scoreboard. That, and a relentless desire for work by the team in general made the difference when it came to winning the game.

Daly’s goal after ten minutes put the winners 1-2 to 0-1 ahead and what a beauty it was. Adam Sheehy started the move and a quick transfer of passes between Micheal Reidy and Daire Keane eventually finished in the hands of Donal Daly who made no mistake to hit the back of Nicholas O’Sullivan’s net.

Straight afterwards last year’s Kerry minor Niall Collins, who was a ball of energy and purpose for Ballmac, might have pulled the trigger when put through by the equally impressive Daire Keane, but he opted to punch over when the goal was on.

Micheal Reidy popped over a neat effort straight afterwards and Ballymec were cruising at 1-4 to 0-1 with a quarter played. Ardfert needed a response, and they got it a minute later. Ballymac were pulled for a turnover in their own half and Ardfert’s counter attack was swift and decisive with full forward David Griffin doing a lot of the work before finding Colin Walsh who finished with ease.

Niall Collins and the brilliant veteran Aidan Breen (free) in the 20th minute got Ballymac motoring once more but significantly Breen’s free was to be Ballymac’s last score for 15 minutes as a combination of poor finishing and good Ardfert play saw the St Brendan’s Board side storm right back into the game.

Ballymac goalkeeper Christy Leen made a fine finger tip save at the expense of a point for Jordan Brick and then midfielder Fiachra Ennis slotted over as Ballymac’s wide total began to grow. Nathan O’Driscoll, on as a sub and quite impressive, then put over as did Bobby O’Regan, and suddenly coming into the 30th minute Ballymac’s lead was down to one, 1-6 to 1-5.

The winners shot three wides in a row but Niall Collins stopped the rot with a 35th minute beauty and Ballymac took a 1-7 to 1-5 in at the half time break. The question was would Ballymac be able to push on once more in the second act or would we see the familiar sight of an Ardfert team grasping the game by the collar?

As it transpired it was the blue clad Ballymac that got off to the better start. Donal Daly punched over after thirty seconds and five minutes in they had pushed 1-9 to 1-6 ahead. A Vinny Horan free then fell to Daire Keane who’s shot at goal was blocked before Nathan O’Driscoll and Keane traded scores once more.

It was obvious that Ballymac were the better team and when Breen struck his sides penalty in the 40th minute the game looked done and dusted. Vinny Horan started the move with a quick transfer from a free to the rampaging TaTadhg Brick and he in turn found Daire Keane who was bundled over by goalkeeper O’Sullivan. Breen stepped up and struck the penalty beautifully and Ballymac were now 2-10 to 1-7 ahead.

With goalkeeper O’Sullivan black carded and in the bin Ballymac would have been expected to push on but their wastefulness continued and after a couple of bad wides it was Ardfert that slotted three points on the bounce from Bobby O’Regan and Odhran Ferris frees and Eoghan McElligott to leave just three points in the tie as the game entered the 55th minute.

The last few minutes of the game were pretty frantic but Ballymac seasoned campaigners like 34 year old Aidan Breen, Cian Counihan and Dan O’Shea refused to let the game slip. Breen struck for a free in the 59th minute following a foul on Collins and then the hard working Adam Sheehy struck his first score of the game to give his side a five-point victory that on the overall scheme of things they certainly deserved.

BALLYMACELLIGOTT: Christy Leen; Tomas O’Connor, Dan O’Shea, Josh O’Keeffe; Cian Counihan, Tadhg Brick, Darragh Sweeney; Aidan Breen 1-3 (1-0 pen, 3f), Micheal Reidy 0-1; Niall Collins 0-4, Daire Keane 0-2, Adam Sheehy; Donal Daly 1-1, Vinny Horan, Brian Lonergan.

Subs: Daire Broderick for B Lonergan (56), Padraig McCarthy for D Keane (61), Michael Sweeney for D Broderick (65), Darragh Regan for N Collins (66).

ARDFERT: Nicholas O’Sullivan; Sean Brosnan, Trevor Wallace, Gary O’Riordan; Eric Leen, Felim O’Sullivan, Earnan Ferris; Fionan Mackessy, Fiachra Ennis 0-1; Colin Walsh 1 goal, Bobby O’Regan 0-3 (2f), Brandon Barrett; Jordan Brick 0-2, David Griffin, Odhran Ferris 0-1.

Subs: Nathan O’Driscoll (0-2) for D Griffin (19), Dara Kearney for G O’Riordan (ht), Graham Horan for F O’Sullivan (41), Eoghan McElligott 0-1 for Nicholas O’Sullivan (56), Stephen Leen for F Ennis (56).

Referee: Padraig O’Sullivan (Firies).