Kerry Junior FC: Reenard book place in county final after tough semi-final win over Sneem/Derrynane

Conor O’Leary’s late goal was the insurance score for Reenard who had their work cut out to shake off a resolute Sneem/Derrynane team in Waterville

Reenard 1-11

Sneem/Derrynane 0-8

Seventy-five years ago almost to the day Reenard faced off against Derrynane to win their first ever South Kerry championship. Last Saturday in a sun-drenched Waterville, history repeated itself as the footballers of the High Point (An Rinn Ard) once again faced a Derrynane and Sneem outfit and again came out victorious.

They made a perfect start, Donagh Quinlan showing the way with a spectacular point from a tight angle. William Galvin had an effort come back off the woodwork before Conor O’Leary neatly doubled their tally.

Sneem/Derrynane were struggling to get into the game, but that was at least partly because of the tremendous pressure put on their possession by Reenard, who hunted and harried impressively all over the pitch and never let them settle. Jack Riney and Ian Galvin did try their luck but both efforts drifted wayward.

At the other end Reenard’s accuracy was remarkable, with an interception by Seán Teahan allowing Conor O’Leary to fist over, and Teahan, nephew of the great Maurice Fitzgerald, won a free that was slotted over by Donagh Quinlan. That made it 0-4 to no score, and things were definitely looking bleak for Sneem/Derrynane.

Matters didn’t improve when Killian Young clipped over a fine point and the always dangerous Conor O’Leary took his personal tally to three.

At 0-6 to 0-0, one could be forgiven for assuming that the contest was all but over already, but Sneem/Derrynane are made of sterner steel. A good break by Tadhg O’Sullivan finally gave Ronan Hussey a shooting chance and he made no mistake to put them on the scoreboard. He added another after Jack Riney was fouled.

Reenard, to be fair, were a trifle unlucky as Seán Teahan hit the post and Donagh Quinlan’s finish with a great goal chance spun off his boot and wide. At the break the gap was still a manageable four points and Sneem/Derrynane were still very much in the hunt for this. The half-time score was Reenard 0-6 Sneem/Derrynane 0-2.

Ronan Hussey put over an absolute beauty of a score for Sneem/Derrynane to send a real message of intent at the start of the second half. The industrious Daragh O’Sullivan added another and suddenly there was just two points in it and Reenard were looking vulnerable to a resurgent opposition.

Oisin Breen was just millimetres away from a brilliantly weighted ball in from Denis O’Sullivan – that one had the feel of a goal chance – and were almost in again before the move broke down with a slightly illegal hand-pass.

Blaine McCarthy settled Reenard nerves with a very good score but Ronan Hussey fed substitute Tim Murphy, only just on the field, for a fine retort. 0-7 to 0-5 and tension rising.

Reenard, who had lost their 2008 U-21 All-Ireland winners Killian Young and Eoin O’Neill by this stage, were beginning to falter. Jack Kelly became the second Reenard sub to trouble the scoreboard as their fresher legs and deeper bench began to tell. Austin Murphy struck a perfectly judged free and added an even more difficult one to make it 0-10 to 0-5.

The hammer blow for Sneem/Derrynane arrived when William Galvin eschewed a handy point chance on offer to spot Conor O’Leary lurking at the back post and find him with a precision pass, leaving O’Leary with a simple finish to the net.

Aodhán O’Neill, whose work-rate and tackling posed problems for Sneem/Derrynane all through, executed one last score as the coup de grace to secure their spot in the final against Tarbert, who won their semi-final against Beale on Saturday afternoon.

REENARD: Austin Murphy 0-2 (2f), Alan Curran, Ronan Quinlan, Killian Young (0-1), Kenneth Casey, Cian O’Leary, Brendan Kelly, Michael O’Leary, Eoin O’Neill, Blaine McCarthy (0-1), William Galvin, Conor O’Leary (1-3), Seán Teahan, Aodhán O’Neill (0-1), Donagh Quinlan 0-2 (1f).

Subs: Conor O’Shea for Alan Curran (ht), Jack Kelly 0-1 for Killian Young (33), Sean O’Connor for Eoin O’Neill (38), Brian Sugrue for Blaine McCarthy (53), Liam O’Sullivan for Michael O’Leary (57)

SNEEM/DERRYNANE: Shane McGillicuddy, Jim Clifford, Zach Faye, Seán O’Connor, Brendan O’Sullivan (0-1), Michael O’Sullivan, Tadhg O’Sullivan, Daragh O’Sullivan (0-1), Ciarán O’Sullivan, Rory Galvin, Jack Riney, Denis O’Sullivan, Oisín Breen, Ian Galvin, Ronan Hussey 0-5 (3f).

Subs: Tim Murphy 0-1 for Rory Galvin (41), Morgan O’Donoghue for Daragh O’Sullivan (50), Kevin O’Sullivan for Denis O’Sullivan (59), Ray White for Brendan O’Sullivan (59)

REFEREE: Gerry Kelliher (Beaufort)

Reenard’s Man of the Match winner Conor O’Leary, who was also top scorer, said afterwards: “We’re just delighted to get over the line, really. It was a tough game. It’s a tough competition anyway, it’s very hard to get over the line. We have been there or thereabouts for the last couple of years and haven’t managed it.

"That was always going to be a tough battle. Sneem/Derrynane are a very good side, we knew that coming into it, and of course you had a local derby element to it as well.”

O’Leary got the vital goal that finally broke Sneem/Derrynane’s gallant hearts. “I suppose for the goal, I was just kind of hanging around the back post and William did really well to spot me.

“The bench made a big difference for us. We have a massive panel this year and it makes a huge difference when you see the quality of players like Brian Sugrue, a former Kerry under 21 captain, coming on. We know that we will need everyone against Tarbert in the final, they are a very good side as well. For now all we can do is keep our heads down and keep putting in the work and hopefully that’ll pay off for us.”