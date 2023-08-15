Kerry Junior Club Round 1 wrap-up: Three-goal Tarbert must battle back against Finuge

There were also wins for Kilgarvan, Moyvane and Valentia

Dónal O'Sullivan was involved in all three of Kilgarvan's goals in their victory over Knocknagoshel, scoring one Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Finuge 1-9

Tarbert 3-11

A real result against the head for Tarbert as they took an absolutely huge win on the road away to Finuge.

True enough, the Shannonsiders would have been the more highly regarded of the two North Kerry clubs coming into this game, but by the same token to win in O’Sullivan Park is a huge coup for the black and red ahead of the second round.

Indeed, it puts them into pole position to take one of the two semi-final berths on offer. And they started really well with a Finbarr Carrig goal firing them into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead after fourteen minutes.

With players like Shane Conway and Kieran Mackessy – on point with long-range frees – stepping up to the plate, however, Finuge assumed control of the game to the half-time break, levelling it up at 0-7 to 1-4.

A rapid fire 1-1 at the start of the second half – goal by Keltyn Molloy – had Finuge 1-8 to 1-4 clear and seemingly in command of the game. Tarbert, however, rallied from here and with a pair of goals by Gerald O’Sullivan, coupled with some handsome points by the impressive Andrew Doherty, ended up running out fairly comfortable winners by eight points. The other first round game in Group A was played on the previous weekend with Cromane and Scartaglen sharing a 0-11 to 0-11 draw.

GROUP B

Kilgarvan 3-12

Knocknagoshel 0-13

A most important victory for Kilgarvan as they made their home advantage count against a Knocknagoshel side tipped by many people to do well again this year.

With a trip to Ballybunion this Sunday afternoon to take on Beale, it’s really encouraging for the Roughty Valley outfit to have a couple of points on the board and, really, they were value for their victory here.

With Kerry senior panellist Dónal O’Sullivan ‘Down’ on song – and involved in all three of their goals – it proved difficult for Knocknagoshel to overhaul them.

Indeed, a first-half goal for Gearóid Fennessy – assist ‘Down’ – gave Kilgravan a 1-8 to 0-6 lead at half-time, with goals from Jimmy Kelleher (assist O’Sullivan) and Dónal ‘Down’ rounding out an eight-point victory 3-12 to 0-13.

The other first round game in Group B was played on the previous weekend with Reenard seeing off Beale at home on a scoreline of 2-11 to 0-14.

GROUP C

Unfortunately Group C has descended into something of a farce as a result of walkovers. Asdee have now given walkovers to both Sneem / Derrynane and Cordal, while Duagh gave one to Cordal last weekend.

It means that the group is largely a dead-duck at this stage with Cordal through to the quarter-finals without having kicked a ball. Their game with Sneem / Derrynane this weekend in Glenflesk will determine who tops the group.

The chances of Asdee and Duagh fulfilling their meaningless fixture in Clounmacon, meanwhile, must be considered slim. Although maybe both teams will be motivated by the fear of a County Board fine.

GROUP D

St Michael's-Foilmore 0-13

Moyvane 0-17

A result that’s thrown this group wide open with Moyvane’s victory over a fancied St Michaels / Foilmore in Keel ensuring that all four teams are technically in contention for a place in the quarter-finals ahead of this weekend’s final round of fixtures.

With St Michaels-Foilmore hosting neighbours Valentia in Foilmore on Sunday afternoon, and Lios Póil on the road to Moyvane to face the home side there’s still everything to play for.

The North Kerry men, who had impressive performances from the likes of Éamonn Flaherty, Micheál Fogarty and Ger Brosnan, carried at 0-10 to 0-6 lead at half-time, and held that advantage in the second half.

Lios Póil 0-14

Valentia Young Islanders 5-9

Despite suffering two straight defeats – and this was a really tough defeat to take for the West Kerry men – Lios Póil are still just about hanging on in there as being able to qualify for a place in the semi-finals.

Valentia, meanwhile, off the back of two straight victories aren’t yet 100% guaranteed passage to the knock-out phase rather remarkably. That said with easily the most impressive score difference in the group (at plus 11) it’s hard to imagine they won’t be sitting pretty come Sunday evening.

As impressive as a five-goal haul is, Lios Póil will be left scratching their heads somewhat at the outcome considering how well they started going four points clear with Declan O’Sullivan very much to the fore.

Indeed in the first half Lios Póil out-pointed the Young Islanders in Cromane ten points to two. The only fly in the ointment a trio of Valentia goals, scored by Ben Egan, Fionn Cusack and Emmett Daly to leave it 0-10 to 3-2 at the break.

Valentia upped the point-scoring sakes in the second half and ended up winning it 2-7 to 0-3 – with goals from Daly and Jim Lynch – to leave Lios Póil in real danger with a -11 score difference after two rounds.

Daly was the star man for Valentia shooting 2-7 in all with 2-6 of that from play. He’ll take watching this weekend by Beale in Ballybunion.