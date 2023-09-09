Kerry Junior Club FC: Two-goal Tarbert worthy winners over battling Beale

A goal in each half paved the way for Tarbert to advance to a county final against Reenard

Tarbert 2-12

Beale 0-13

In the end they won pulling away, although we certainly wouldn’t say they won pulling up.

No, this was far too competitive a tussle for that. Too much of an entertaining contest between two teams trying to go about football in the right way. In the end, though, Tarbert did more than enough to justify their passage at Beale’s expense.

As we’ve said they finished with three of the final four points of the game – a Cillian Langan free and a pair of points from second half sub Paddy O’Callaghan – to burn off something of a nascent Beale revival after the second of two goals for the black and red ten minutes into the second half.

The goals – that one from Michael Heaphy on 40 minutes and an early one by his midfield colleague Shea McDonnell in the first half – were the deciding factor in the game unquestionably and rather served to underline why Tarbert deserved to win the game.

When chances presented themselves to Cathal O’Connor’s men, they took them. Indeed they only kicked a single wide in the game, and that one wasn’t what you’d call a scoring chance.

Come the time referee Dónal Casey blew the full-time whistle Tarbert had converted 14 out of 18 chances for a 78% rate of return. Beale, despite some fine play, never came close to that level of efficiency in front of the posts hitting 13 out of 21 scoring chances for a 62% rate of return.

Some of that was undoubtedly exacerbated by their desire – nay necessity – for a goal of their own in the wake of Tarbert’s second. Pretty straightforward chances for points – one for the impressive Ian Mannnix stands out – were spurned in an effort to force an opening.

It never came and the Bob Stack Park outfit were always chasing the game as a result, credit for that obviously goes to Tarbert’s defence with the two Enright brothers Kevin and captain Shane ably assisted by the likes of Daniel O’Connor and Danny Wren.

There hadn’t been much in the game up until McDonnell’s 13th minute goal – well worked with Heaphy and Andrew Doherty involved in the build-up – with the sides level at three each on ten minutes following a sweet point from distance by Phillie Blake.

Tarbert had looked to be moving that bit better and Beale keeper Joe Downey’s restarts ended a few times too many in opposition hands, but it wasn’t until after the goal that Tarbert’s edge was properly reflected on the scoreboard, 1-4 to 0-3.

Three minutes after that again in the wake of a point by Gerald O’Sulllivan (assist McDonnell) it was out to a five-point margin. The game very much threatening to get away from the Ballybunion-based side.

To their credit, Beale took that as a cue to up their game. Robert Stack came ever more into the game, and with the likes of Eric Daly, Mannix and Darragh Buckley all moving well, the game turned back their way.

Following scores by Conor Toomey, and a pair of points by Buckley, it was back to a three-point game on 22 minutes, 1-6 to 0-6. With Beale now very much on the march, it was no great injustice to Tarbert that they only had a two-point advantage at the break following a Stack free – 1-7 to 0-8.

The start of the second half was tit-for-tat with points from Mark Buckley and Langan for Tarbert and points from Ian Mannix (a reach peach from distance) and Barry O’Neill cancelling each other out.

Very shortly after that O’Neill point from play, however, the game very decisively swung Tarbert’s way with that Heaphy goal. A really fine goal it was too with Gerald O’Sullivan picking him out in space with a slide-rule pass for a top-drawer finish, 2-9 to 0-10 now.

Beale, though, never did throw in the towel, kept on driving forward with wing-back Johnny O’Sullivan particularly prominent throughout (up there for man-of-the-match in this observer’s opinion) but other than points on 42 and 43 minutes from Mannix and Buckley (a free) the scores they needed to really pressure Tarbert just wouldn’t come.

Indeed twelve minutes passed before the next score and that fell Tarbert’s way (a Langan free) and rather than Beale creating a goal-scoring chances the next best of those fell Tarbert’s way – John Coolanhan forcing a save from Downey in the Beale net.

Beale gave a more than creditable account of themselves and with the age-profile they have they’re for sure going to be knocking around the latter stages of this competition for the next number of seasons.

Tarbert, meanwhile, have been building towards this final appearance for the last number of seasons. The work they’ve done is clear to see and they’ll be looking forward to their county final appearance with Reenard (who saw off neighbours Sneem/Derrynane 1-11 to 0-8 on Saturday evening) with quite confidence.

That they’ll probably be underdogs for that game won’t unduly bother them, if anything they’re sure to embrace it. The only question now is when will it be played and what sort of form and momentum both teams will be able take into it.

For now, though, Tarbert can just enjoy this win and look forward with more than a little hope of a county title winding its way Shannonside in the next month or two.

TARBERT: Pa Carmody, Daniel O’Connor, Kevin Enright, Micheál Carrig, Danny Wren, Shane Enright, Gavin Breen, Shea McDonnell (1-1), Michael Heaphy (1-0), John Coolahan, Cillian Langan (0-2, 1f), Micheál Normile (0-1f), Mark Buckley (0-2, 1m), Andrew Doherty (0-1), Gerald O’Sullivan (0-3, 2m) Subs: Finbarr Carrig for A Doherty (inj), 24, Seán Carrig for G Breen, 43, Paddy O’Callaghan (0-2) for F Carrig, 50, Ambrose Lanigan for M Normile, 59

BEALE: Joe Downey, Podge Holly, John Griffin, Joe Finch, Johnny O’Sullivan Fionnán Toomey, Shane Joy, Robert Stack (0-4, 3f), Phillie Blake (0-1), Shane O’Connor, Eric Daly (0-1), Conor Toomey (0-1), Darragh Buckley (0-3, 1f), Ian Mannix (0-2), Barry O’Neill (0-1) Subs: Jack O’Sullivan for F Toomey (inj), 14, Bernard O’Callaghan for S Joy, half-time, Diarmuid O’Mahony for P Holly, 38, Paul Collins for S O’Connor, 55

REFEREE: Dónal Casey (Scartaglen)