Kerry Junior Club FC: Three-goal Tarbert through to semi-finals at St Michaels/Foilmore’s expense

Tarbert wing-forward John Coolahan’s two-goal fourth-quarter haul helped Tarbert over the line against Ballyfoilmore

Tarbert 3-12

St Michaels/Foilmore 2-10

A two-goal blast from wing-forward John Coolahan allowed Tarbert to advance to the county junior football championship semi-finals following a hard-fought victory over St Michaels / Foilmore in a very exciting encounter at Shannon Park on Sunday.

Inspired by the scoring attributes of exciting corner-forward Ian O’Sullivan, the South Kerry side gave as good as they got from start to finish, and entering the final quarter of the game, both protagonists were deadlocked on the scoreboard, 1-9 apiece.

Then came the purple patch that sealed the issue for the hosts. Gerald O’Sullivan fired over a point to give Tarbert the lead, before the rampaging Coolahan blasted home a superb individual goal in the 50th minute, to propel the North Kerry side four points clear, 2-10 to 1-9.

Things got even worse five minutes later for the visitors when an O’Sullivan free was misjudged by the St Michaels / Foilmore goalkeeper Bernard Kelly.

The effort from 35 metres appeared to go directly into the net off the crossbar, although full-forward Patsy O’Connell made sure by flicking the ball home.

From being on level terms, to now finding themselves seven points adrift, St Michaels / Foilmore were shell-shocked, but they didn’t throw in the towel. Indeed, following a quickly taken free in the 58th minute, corner-forward Alan Goggin found the net for his side’s second goal.

Tarbert were also indebted, around this time, to a superlative finger-tip save from goalkeeper Pa Carmody, which denied the aforementioned Ian O’Sullivan, after he shot low through a flurry of bodies, with the visitors fighting until the bitter end.

However, with Shane Enright a rock at centre-back, and Shea McDonnell, Michael Heaphy, Micheál Normile and Mark Buckley getting though ferocious work around the middle, late points from Buckley and Andrew Doherty gave Tarbert the breathing space to survive.

A flying start to the opening half also gave the hosts great confidence. Coolahan had the ball in the net in the second minute, after a great move involving Doherty, O’Sullivan and O’Connell, and St Michaels / Foilmore knew they were in a right battle.

Yet, with Jack Clifford prominent early on, the South Kerry outfit settled, and were just two points behind at the end of the first quarter, 1-2 to 0-3, with Stephen O’Connor, Goggin and O’Sullivan all slotting over some fine scores.

Cillian Langan then came into his own in the second quarter, firing over three points on-the-trot for Tarbert, and after O’Connell added a white flag from a converted mark, the home team were five points ahead in the 26th minute, 1-6 to 0-4.

However, by the interval, the margin was down to the bare minimum as St Michaels / Foilmore dominated the closing stages, with O’Sullivan billowing the net, and then adding another point for good measure, before the half-time whistle, 1-6 to 1-5.

Tarbert almost had the ball in the net again in the opening minute of the second half, but O’Sullivan’s shot was smothered away to safety, and the third quarter progressed into a real tit-for-tat affair, with the sides eventually drawing level by the 46th minute, 1-9 each.

The electric Ian O’Sullivan continued to be a thorn in the Tarbert side, as he showed the potential that is likely to see him line out with Tomás Ó Sé’s Kerry under-20s next season, but, overall, the winners just had the greater spread of attacking threat, rather than being reliant on one particular focal point.

To embellish that fact, all six of Tarbert’s starting forwards contributed to their scoring output, and outside of the regular threats of Langan, Doherty and O’Sullivan, it was teenager Coolahan who turned out to be the match-winner, with his brace of goals proving to be ultimately decisive.