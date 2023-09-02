Kerry Junior Club FC: Robert Stack inspires Beale again to down Moyvane for semi-final berth

The Kerry Under 20 footballer was again the main attraction, this time deliver eight points for his side in Moyvane

The victorious Beale players celebrate their victory over Moyvane after their Kerry Petroleum County JFC quarter-final game in Con Brosnan Park, Moyvane on Saturday evening Photo by Damian Stack

Moyvane 0-14

Beale 1-13

For the second time in the space of seven days, young Robert Stack took the burden of leadership upon himself and drove Beale to a championship result in Moyvane.

Delivering a tally of eight points for his side – including two brilliant scores from play – the midfielder was again the dominant performer in Con Brosnan Park, this time against the home side.

It’s early days yet in the midfielder’s career, but for a guy just a couple of years out of minor this was a powerful display, mixing brain, brawn and a deftness of touch when needs be.

Of course, Beale are not a one-man team. Defensively in the second half in particular they just shut up shop against Moyvane with Joe Finch really standing out impressively, along with Shane Joy before injury pulled him from the fray.

Up front, meanwhile, Eric Daly with 1-1 impressed, as did Darragh Buckley and the ever combative and effective Ian Mannix. Stack, though, was the linchpin of this fully-merited Beale victory.

There were times in the first half, to be fair, when the home side looked very tasty indeed, with Éamonn O’Flaherty giving Stack a run for his money as the game’s key figure, but when push came to shove Moyvane faded very badly in the second half.

To be fair to the home side here they’re very much a youthful combination, and their star man, Martin Stack, only came on in the second half (delivering three pointed frees), even so Beale properly blitzed them for a thirty-minute spell starting five minutes before the half-time break.

Up to then, as we’ve said, Moyvane were more than competitive, looking at times the better side to give them their dues. They were into a three points to one lead after five minutes – Shane Stack, Micheál Fogarty and Jer Brosnan on the mark – and coming up on ten minutes had it out to a three-point game – 0-5 to 0-2.

For their part Beale were labouring a little, particularly in front of the sticks. Once they began to right that issue, however, the green and red were fairly potent.

Indeed, in response to a Fogarty free sending Moyvane that three points in front on nine minutes, they struck next with a really well-worked goal, Barry O’Neill (another man stuck in everything for Beale) providing the final pass for Daly’s goal – 0-5 to 1-2 with ten minutes gone.

That kicked off something of a Beale purple patch over the next five or six minutes, but they didn’t have a whole pile to show for it other than a Stack free (they did have a goal chance for Conor Toomey blocked on the line by Moyvane keeper Pádraig Leahy).

Maybe that was something of a wake up call for Moyvane as they hit five unanswered of their own (two of those from Jerh Brosnan) to open out a four-point advantage coming up on half-time – 0-10 to 1-3.

Instead Beale, whose scoring efficiency improved significantly over the course of the half, powered for the line with points from Stack (a free), Daly and Darragh Buckley (a free) to leave it 0-10 to 1-6 at the break.

A nice swing in momentum from the visitors before the break, and they carried on very much in that vein after it with another two points from Buckley and Stack to give them the lead for the first time since the first quarter.

Moyvane did respond through a Martin Stack free, but Beale were utterly on top now shooting in to the village / church end of the ground. Over the course of the first twenty minutes of the second half, Beale outscored their hosts six points to one to give themselves a four-point advantage, 0-11 to 1-12.

Beale probably deserved to be a little more comfortable in their position than that, but to be fair to Moyvane they at the very least went down swinging, even acknowledging that whatever realistic chance they had, they’d need a goal for it.

Except that never really looked like happening, Beale had worked too hard to get into this position to surrender it lightly, even if there were a few nervy moments along the way.

A Shane Stack point from play on 53 minutes was Moyvane’s first score in sixteen minutes and from there they managed out outscore Beale another two points to one. The Beale score a pointed free by who else but Robert Stack.

Probably it would be a gross exaggeration to suggest that Stack was the difference between the sides – as noted plenty other Beale men stood up to be counted – but he did provide that little something extra.

Would the Bob Stack Park outfit – and, yes, that Bob and Robert share the same name is no coincidence – be preparing now for a county championship semi-final without their number 8? There’s a good chance they wouldn’t be.

Put it this way, it’d be well worth anyone’s time getting out to see him and this Beale team again next weekend. They’ve earned this and they deserve this. While for their part, Moyvane will surely come again.

Their graph continues upward, this merely a bump in the road, because when they were good here, they were really good. They just need more experience and consistency over a sixty minute game.

MOYVANE: Pádraig Leahy, Oisín Kennelly, Dónal Stack (0-1), Conor Sweeney, Éamon Stack-Mulvhill, Shea Leahy, Jack O’Keeffe, Shane Stack (0-2), Éamonn O’Flaherty (0-1f), Fionn Mulvihill (0-1), Rian Quinn, Patrick O’Connor, Micheál Fogarty (0-3f), Liam Greaney, Jerh Brosnan (0-3, 1f) Subs: Martin Stack (0-3f) for L Greaney, half-time, Jamie Moloney for P O’Connor, half-time, Ciaran Ahern for J O’Keeffe, 40

BEALE: Joe Downey, Podge Holly, John Griffin, Joe Finch, Johnny O’Sullivan, Fionnán Toomey, Shane Joy, Robert Stack (0-8, 6f), Phillie Blake, Shane O’Connor, Eric Daly (1-1), Conor Toomey, Darragh Buckley (0-3, 2f), Ian Mannix (0-1f), Barry O’Neill Subs: Paul Collins for S Joy (inj), 40, Killian Downey for S O’Connor, 52

REFEREE: Dónal Casey (Scartaglen)