Kerry IFC Round 1 wrap-up: Milltown/Castlemaine’s win over Gneeveguilla should prove crucial

There were also important wins for Glenflesk, Legion and Castleisland Desmonds

Legion midfielder, Pádraig Lucey holds possession while under pressure from Currow wing back Séamus Brosnan during their Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship at Firies GAA Club grounds in Farranfore on Sunday Photo by John Reidy

GROUP A

Milltown/Castlemaine 1-12

Gneeveguilla 1-11

A narrow victory, but one that should prove absolutely critical in determining the outcome of this group for Milltown / Castlemaine.

Their one-point victory over Gneeveguilla in Spa on Saturday evening gives the club a real chance of progressing to the quarter-finals, while for their rivals it’s a little bit of a hammer blow.

Nothing fatal, obviously, but in such a deadly competitive group getting off to a winning start should prove crucial. Indeed, Milltown / Castlemaine got off to a flyer here with an early goal for Cathal Moriarty.

Glenbeigh / Glencar to their credit didn’t let that Moriarty goal rattle them unduly and with scores from Jack Cremin and Pádraig Doyle had them level at 1-1 to 0-4 midway through the first half.

A goal for Shane O’Sullivan just as the the game entered the second quarter put the East Kerry men in control, before Milltown rallied with Éanna O’Connor typically prominent.

With five points on the spin to the break, Milltown / Castlemaine carried a two-point advantage – 1-6 to 1-4 – into the second half. That’s sort of in and around where the margin lay for much of the second half.

Gneeveguilla would close to within one once or twice, but with John O’Leary increasingly prominent the sides were level at 1-11 each heading into the final minutes.

A David Roche point from play gave Milltown back the lead, before Gneeveguilla hand one last chance, but it dropped short and Milltown / Castlemaine held on for a precious win.

The other game in the group saw Beaufort run out 1-18 to 0-13 winners over Glenbeigh / Glencar.

GROUP B

Glenflesk 2-15

St Mary's 1-10

A big win for Glenflesk, and a vital one too against a St Marys side tipped by many to struggle in this season’s intermediate championship.

With their neighbours Fossa looking super against An Ghaeltacht earlier on Saturday afternoon it was incumbent upon the East Kerry outfit to keep pace and they did just that.

The Marys had an early point from Séan Cournane, but with points from Jeff O’Donoghue and Dylan Roche Glenflesk were looking more than competitive. Then on nine minutes the aforementioned Roche struck for the game’s opening goal, 1-3 to 0-1 clear.

St Marys rallied with points from Cournane, but with guys like Patrick D’Arcy stepping up Glenflesk largely held their advantage, and led 1-9 to 0-5 at the break.

Glenflesk were out to ten points clear 0-5 to 1-12 on 43 minutes following a point by Roche, before Conor O’Shea and Muiris Fitzgerald helped steady the ship somewhat, before a goal from Tadhg O’Shea on 50 minutes had the Marys right back in it, 1-9 to 1-13.

Four minutes later, however, Glenflesk showed they can kick for the line with a goal by Patrick D’Arcy, converted on the rebound after a save by the Marys keeper. A deserved victory in the end for the East Kerry side in Glenbeigh.

The other game in the group saw Fossa see off An Ghaeltacht 0-15 to 1-7.

GROUP C

Killarney Legion 1-20

Currow 0-8

Along with Austin Stacks, Killarney Legion are many people’s fancy to claim this intermediate crown.

Currow, meanwhile, were expected to struggle. Put the two clubs together on the opening weekend of action and we got a result that reflected those facts. The Legion running out fifteen-point victors.

The star of the show for the Killarney men was Kerry Under 20 football star Will Shine who shot 1-5. The first half was relatively competitive with Legion eight points to four clear.

It was in the second half, however, that Peter Keane’s men really kicked it up a gear with Shine’s goal coming in the final ten minutes of action. A strong start to the campaign then for the pre-tournament favourites, and a relatively concerning one for Currow.

The other game in the group took place the previous weekend with Kilcummin running out 2-14 to 1-8 victors over Laune Rangers.

GROUP D

Castleisland Desmonds1-8

John Mitchels 0-6

After a disappointing campaign in this competition last year, coupled with relegation from Division 1 of the County League, this was just the sort of start Castleisland Desmonds would have been looking for.

Played in Ballymacelligott on Satudray evening this was largely tit-for-tat in the first half with both sides tied at four points each at the break – Shane O’Connor and Alan O’Donoghue prominent for John Mitchels in the first half.

The game’s decisive moment – a goal for Colm Roche, the centre-back – came relatively early in the second half and put the Desmonds in pole position from there on out.

With guys like Adam Donoghue, Brian Leonard, the aforementioned Roche, Cian W O’Connor and Tomás Lynch on song they were unlikely to be bested from there and to win by five-points puts them in a great position in the group.

They’ll face Ballydonoghue in Coolard this Saturday evening, while the Mitchels will host their cross-town rivals Austin Stacks.

In the other game in the group Austin Stacks ran out big winners over Ballydonoghue 2-18 to 1-8.