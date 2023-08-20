Kerry IFC: Late charge sees Killarney Legion over the line against game Laune Rangers

James O’Donoghue scored the winning point in injury time as Eoin O’Sullivan made certain of the victory for the Killarney men

Killarney Legion 0-14

Laune Rangers 1-9

Killarney Legion left it late, very late in fact, but in the finish they showed the wherewithal to come through by two points against a Laune Rangers side that will certainly feel like they left the win behind them.

For fifty nine minutes it looked like there was going to be a shock result on the cards as it was Laune Rangers that were full of running and playing the more expansive style of football throughout led by a single point, 0-11 to 1-9. But when it came to the crunch Legion pulled it out of the fire scoring the last three points of the game to secure victory.

Laune Rangers will certainly rue three goal chances that they had in the first half but that they failed to score. Their first came in the very after a mere twenty seconds when a long ball in was batted out by Brian Kelly and the former Kerry net-minder had to show brilliant reflexes to push Gearóid Hassett’s follow up over the bar at the expense of a point.

Their second came in the twenty second minute when Stephen Sealey was unlucky to hit the post with the goal at his mercy and then in the thirty second minute Matthew Leslie brought out the best of Kelly once more when he made a superb left handed save to deny the full-forward.

In a game that was level six times and as evenly poised as this one the failure to take their opportunities was always going to prove to be a factor in the in the overall result and so it proved as Legion to their credit showed serious conditioning and confidence in themselves to finish out the game.

It was Laune Rangers, playing with a decent wind to their backs, that started the brighter with that Gearóid Hassett point followed by a Matthew Leslie free kick before Eoin O’Sullivan slotted the first of his three scores for Legion in the tenth minute.

Fiachra Clifford (free) and Eoin O’Sullivan exchanged scores before Clifford popped over one from play to push the visitors 0-4 to 0-2 ahead with fifteen minutes gone. Ryan O’Grady slotted a free for Legion to bring them to within one, but Sealy hit the post for Laune Rangers and the chance went a begging.

Pádraig Lucey hit a neat point after good approach work from Jamie Aladie and the rangy Will Shine and Shine got in on the act himself on the stroke of half time, straight after Kelly had made his second fine stop from Matthew Leslie , and Legion took a 0-5 to 0-4 lead in at the half time break despite playing second best for a chunk of the first half.

With defences on top we had to wait until the ninth minute of the second half for the excellent Gearóid Hassett to equalize for Laune Rangers and then Patrick Daly slotted a brace (one free) to push his side 0-8 to 0-6 ahead.

As befitted the end to end nature of the game Laune Rangers came back once more and Will Shine and Jamie O’Sullivan put over frees to level matters, 0-8 apiece, by the fifty first minute. Then came Laune Rangers goal, and what a peach it was.

The Killorglin outfit won their kick out after O’Sullivan’s free and in a text book sweeping move down the middle of the field Gearóid Hassett fed Daire Cleary and he made no mistake to put Brian Kelly’s net dancing. Would this be the turning point to change the complexion of the game?

No, said Legion, and they put their shoulder to the wheel once more with Will Shine slotting the first of their trio followed by Jamie O’Sullivan and another Shine free kick. We were now level at 0-11 to 1-8 with fifty seven minutes gone and once again it was anyone’s game.

It was now Laune Rangers turn to go on the offensive and Eoghan Hassett, on as a sub , was fouled in the act of shooting and Patrick Daly made no mistake with the twenty one metre free kick with less than a minute of normal time remaining.

There was plenty of time for Legion, however, and they were to slot over another three points in-a-row as the game went into stoppage time. The first came after Will Shine did brilliantly to turn over a Laune Rangers defender and he fed Peter McCarthy for the equaliser.

Laune Rangers attacked but dropped into the goalie’s hands and as Legion attacked on the break James O’Donoghue showed all of his quality and experience to ignore a mark opportunity and bang a beauty over the bar from forty metres.

From the restart Cian Gammell fed Eoin O’Sullivan for his third point of the afternoon and Laune Rangers were well and truly buried now, with the final whistle sounding and the Legion two-point victors.

It wasn’t impressive and they have plenty to work on but in the end they did what needed to be done when the chips were down.

KILLARNEY LEGION: Brian Kelly; Jamie Aladie, Danny Sheehan, Rob Leen; Cian Gammell, Darragh O’Doherty, Darragh Fleming; Padraig Lucey 0-1, Eoghan O’Sullivan 0-3; Finbarr Murphy, Jonathan Lyne, Darragh Lyne; Ryan O’Grady, 1f, Will Shine 0-5, 3f, Peter McCarthy 0-2 Subs: James O’Donoghue 0-1 for R O’Grady H/T, Jamie O’Sullivan 0-1 for F Murphy 40, Pater O’Sullivan for J Aladie 52, Sean Keane for P Lucey 58

LAUNE RANGERS: Jason Browne; Sean Cleary, David Mangan, Eoin Clifford, Ryan Diggin, Patrick Carey, Stephen Sealy Tom Whittleton, Shane Daly; John Tyther, Gearoid Hassett, 0-3 Fiachra Clifford 0-2, 1f; Eoin O’Sullivan, Matthew Leslie 0-1f, Daire Cleary. 1 goal Subs: Patrick Daly 0-3, 1f for E O’Sullivan (Blood) 27, Patrick Daly for J Tyther 35, Eoghan Hassett for M Leslie 39, John Burke for P Daly 59, Marc Clifford for F Clifford, 59, Rory O’Connor for R Diggin, 60

REFEREE: Denis Kennelly (Ballydonoghue)