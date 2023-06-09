Kerry hurling league Division 3 glory for Dr Crokes with final win over St Brendans

This is the first year the Lewis Road outfit have been in a position to have two teams in the County Senior Hurling League

Dr Crokes 2-7

St Brendan’s 1-6

Dr Crokes have started the year off with silverware with an extremely hard-fought victory of St Brendan’s on Wednesday night in Lewis Road. With the sun shining and the recent dry spell, conditions couldn’t have been better and fitting for a league final.

It was the hosts who started the better and Crokes stretched into a four points to no score lead after 24 minutes. Mike Milner with two along with Aaron Murphy and Declan Kelly rolling back the years with a fine effort, but Brendan’s to their credit rallied well and scored three unanswered points to go in at the break trailing by the minimum, four points to three.

Although it was a low scoring encounter, the game was full of drama and excitement to the end. A point for both sides in the opening 10 minutes of the second period before a fine goal by St Brendan’s in the 43rd minute put the visitors in front, 1-4 to 5.

But Crokes resilience all evening shun through. Aaron Murphy got the ball on the 45 and showed great skill to beat three men and bury the ball into the top left corner to give Crokes a one-point lead just two minutes after Brendan’s went ahead.

Two scores in the space of a minute, one from a free and one from play for Brendan’s saw them move into a one-point lead with seven minutes on the clock.

A Mike Milner point from distance levelled the game before Aaron Murphy’s ball into the square was fumbled over the line by the St Brendan’s keeper to give the home side a three point lead with three minutes of normal time remaining.

A Brendan’s pointed free after 64 minutes cut the gap to one as all eyes were on referee John Ross, but play went on following a couple of stoppages late in the half.

It was to be a tense end for Crokes, Brendan’s winning a free 25 yards out and all 15 Crokes players behind the ball. Three or four attempts were made at goal, but the Crokes players did everything to keep the ball out. Rory Waters' clearance was enough and John Ross blew the final whistle to the joy of Crokes and their supporters.

This is the first county silverware for the Dr Crokes Junior side since the club has been in a position to field two teams at both senior and junior level. A testament to the last couple of years of hurling in the club and the strength in numbers the Crokes have.

Next up is the South Kerry Championship which this Crokes team will be defending having won the competition in 2023.

DR CROKES: Dave Kenny, Shane Kavanagh, Conor Wallace, Joe Keogh, Mike O’Keeffe, Kevin Landers, Michael Owen, Jamie Lenihan (Capt), Owen Hayes, Aaron Murphy, Mike McCarthy, Aaron O’Connor, Billy Healy, Mike Milner, Declan Kelly Subs: Ivan Hurley, Paul Griffin, Rory Waters