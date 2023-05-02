Kerry hurling community mourn death of Lady’s Walk GAA club founding member Mike Slattery

The Kerry GAA and hurling community was deeply saddened last weekend to hear of the death of Mike Slattery of Glounerdalive, Ballyduff. Mike had a life time association with the GAA and played a significant role in the promotion of Gaelic games both as a player and administrator. He had a long-term involvement with the North Kerry Hurling Board, back to 1970 and 1971 when he served as joint-secretary, and he was his club delegate for several years and served as North Kerry Hurling Board chairman from 1999 to 2005.

During his playing days he hurled with distinction with Ballyduff and Lady’s Walk, while also lining out with the Kerry minor and under 21 sides. With Ballyduff he had the honour of winning county senior hurling championships, the highlight being his first in 1972 at corner back.

At club level he was one of the founders of Lady’s Walk hurling club when they were reformed in 1966, had terms as secretary and vice-chairman of Ballyduff GAA club, and was the Lady’s Walk delegate to the both the North Kerry and County Board. Mike was the North Kerry Hurling Board Hall of Fame recipient in 2019.

Deepest sympathy on behalf of the North Kerry Hurling Board and all GAA units to the Slattery family on the death of Mike Slattery. Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí dó.

Kerry Coiste na nÓg

Under 13 Division 2 results: Causeway 2-6 Kilgarvan 0-5; Lixnaw 0-8 St. Brendan’s 1-3; Kenmare defeated Rathmore

The County under-15 league is due to commence on this Friday, 5 May. Details will be circulated to clubs.

Hurling Cúl Camps 2023

Registration is now open for the 2023 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps. They are open to primary school boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 13, Mondays to Fridays, 10am – 2pm. The Kerry hurling and camogie dates are: Kilmoyley (27 - 30 June); Ardfert (St. Brendan’s) & Rathmore (3 - 7 July); Ballyduff & Lixnaw (10 - 14 July); Ballyheigue & Kenmare (17 - 21 July); Abbeydorney & Dr Crokes (24 - 28 July); Causeway & Farranfore/Firies (July 31 - 4 August); Tralee Parnells (Caherslee) & Crotta O’Neill’s (Dromakee), (7 - 11 August).

Each participating child will receive a Cúl Camp Kit pack consisting of a backpack, jersey and a zip top. The cost is €75 per child with reductions for additional members of families. Further details and online registration at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

North Kerry U-13 Championship

The North Kerry U-13 Hurling Championships =get underway on Tuesday, May 9 with all games at 6.30pm.

‘A’ Championship – Abbeydorney v Ballyduff; Crotta O’Neill’s v Kilmoyley; Ballyheigue (bye)

‘B’ Championship – Causeway v Firies; St. Brendan’s v Tralee Parnells; Lixnaw (bye).

Rounds each Tuesday during May with the finals scheduled for Tuesday, June 13.