Kerry hurling champions Causeway drawn in group of death for 2023 championship

There’s lots to play for in all three groups of this year’s County Senior Hurling Championship

The Causeway team celebrate with the Neilus Flynn cup after the Kerry County Senior Hurling Championship Final in Austin Stack Park last year Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Reigning Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Champions Causeway have been drawn in something of a group of death alongside 2021 champions, Kilmoyley, and St Brendans.

The maroon and white were drawn in Group 3 of the three-group championship as top seed, and with just two teams emerging from the group, a heavy hitter is sure to drop out at the first stage.

The other groups are also pretty tasty. Group 1 sees County Championship runners-up Ballyduff drawn with Lixnaw and Ballyheigue. Ballyduff and Lixnaw would probably be most people’s fancies to emerge there, but Ballyheigue are a side on the up and got their first championship in over a decade last year.

Group 2, meanwhile, sees Crotta O’Neills, Dr Crokes and Abbeydorney drawn together, with the two North Kerry clubs almost certain to be viewed as the most likely to emerge. Dr Crokes, however, have been faring pretty well in the league under new manager Aidan O’Mahony could well upset the applecart there.

Two of the group topping sides will go straight-through to the semi-final stage, with a third group winner having to play in the quarter-finals against the second placed sides in each group. A draw will be made to determine which group winners get direct passage.

The championship is scheduled to get underway on the weekend of June 18/19.

Group 1: Ballyduff, Lixnaw, Ballyheigue

Group 2: Crotta O’Neills, Dr Crokes, Abbeydorney

Group 3: Causeway, Kilmoyley, St Brendans