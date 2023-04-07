Kerry hurling captain Gavin Dooley on the ‘serious bond’ in the squad

Having missed the start of the National League through injury, the Causeway man is keen to make an impact in the Joe McDonagh Cup

Kerry senior team hurling captain, Gavin Dooley at the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence in Currans on Sunday morning ahead of the start of the Joe McDonagh Cup next weekend Photo by John Reidy

It had to be frustrating. Just at the moment you’re getting your feet under the table, as both captain and as a key player in the forward unit, you have the rug pulled out from under you.

Of course, that's sport. Injuries can and do happen. Now, though, did it have to be now? In January, before the National League gets underway? Right away, Gavin Dooley was on the back foot in his 2023 season.

The Causeway star, to be fair, didn’t let it get to him, didn’t let it get him down and battled back to fitness before long and back onto the side. Still, though, one can’t help but feel that the man who shot a pair of brilliant goals in the county championship semi-final last year, would be further along without it.

He’s started a few games – doing quite well away to Kildare for example. More often than not, though, he's been on the bench. Not where you want to be as captain of the side.

“It is yeah [frustrating],” he admits

"But look I’d a job to do whether I was starting or not. I’d a bad injury at the start of the year and that ruled me out for a good shot of the league and I was only back really after the Offaly game in Killarney so I wasn't expecting too much, just easing back into it and doing whatever I could.”

There’s no sense within the squad that the starting fifteen is the be-all and end-all. There’s a genuine feeling that a player can make an impression off the bench, play a meaningful role, such as in the last time the Kingdom played Down, when substitutes delivered 1-3 from the bench, eclipsing the margin of victory by the finish.

“It’s massive and in fairness you know we always say it before the game the the finishers are almost more important than the starters themselves,” he captain stresses.

"Because they’re going to have the biggest impact when they come in. You’re looking towards them when fellas are out on their feet, you have fresh legs coming in.

"You need them to make a difference. It shows the bond in the team as well, No fella has a problem starting or being a sub. They’re just happy to get on and do their job and hopefully get the result at the end.”

The captaincy itself hasn’t unduly burdened the corner-forward either in his three-months in the role so far.

“It’s a player-driven panel,” he says.

"There’s not too much expected of me, everyone gets around to each other before the games. We’d all have a few words with each other, so there’s no big expectation on anymore to step up and make a big speech or anything like that. It’s a player-driven panel.”

That player-driven, player-centric approach has paid dividends for the management team, as they’ve forged a bond amongst the players that can be seen on and off the pitch. This a group of young men who clearly enjoy each other’s company.

“There’s a serious bond there,” Dooley enthuses.

"It’s a panel that gels on really well. It’s the weekends away as well. We went away to Kilworth to the training camp for the weekend, it really builds a base. [We climbed] Carrauntoohil at the start of the year as well.”

On his return to the starting fifteen for the game against Kildare in Newbridge, the team-captain made a pretty instant impact, shooting two points from play inside the opening ten minutes. On a disappointing day for the green and gold, Dooley was a definite bright spot.

As a forward in the side, though, one failing can’t fully be overlooked – Kerry’s failure to make the most of their chances. Against Offaly in the semi-final the Kingdom had 22 missed chances.

Now it’s important to point out that this isn’t the sole purview of the forwards – in the modern, fluid game everyone from corner-back to corner-forward takes on shots – still, though, it’s got to be a little concerning for the man who’s lined out as a nominal midfielder in a couple of games to date.

“Obviously it let us down against Offaly, but we’re grateful now for the two weeks break before the Down game just to fine-tune it now and get ready to attack the Joe McDonagh,” is Dooley’s reply.

That, probably, is the right way to look at it. A little philosophically, a lot practically. Certainly there’s no point in getting too worked up about it, if anything that would have the opposite to the desired effect.

Whatever happens over the coming weeks, we suspect the captain is going to have a big say in it. More through actions than words, which is just the way he’d want it.