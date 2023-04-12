Kerry have work to do ahead of Munster championship says selector Diarmuid Murphy

‘Coming back with exactly the same thing probably wouldn't get the job done,’ the Dingle man says

Kerry selector Diarmuid Murphy has admitted that the Kingdom has ‘work to do’ after the National Football League and before the Munster and All-Ireland championships, which get underway for the county later this month.

Kerry will face Tipperary – who saw off Waterford in Semple Stadium on Saturday – in the Munster championship semi-final on Saturday, April 22 in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 4pm.

The Kingdom finished mid-table in Division 1 of the National League with a patchy enough sort of a league campaign, which saw them lose four times on the road, while taking wins in all three home fixtures.

“Work to do to be fair I’d say, yeah, after our League campaign,” the Dingle man said at the launch of the Munster championships in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last week.

“Definitely there was some positives to be taken out of the league this year, in terms of our performances at times were decent.

“We put in some good displays, but absolutely there’s room for improvement there as well, which isn’t the worst thing in the world at this time of year sometimes, because it’s good to have something to work on, especially as we were back to training a little later than the previous year.

“And we had a lot of club commitments with our lads, and a few fellas were injured so we’ve a bit of work to do at the moment, after the league, but that’s okay too.”

The Kerry mentor also admitted that the team might need to bring something a little different to the table in order to push on and retain the Sam Maguire Cup.

“Sometimes, yes, you do need something different, but it could be with the same personnel,” he stressed. “You might do something different with the same personnel that are there and other times it’s good to have fresh fellas coming though, so it’s a mixture of both.

“Coming back with exactly the same thing probably wouldn’t get the job done so you do need to have something up your sleeve as the year goes on.”

The question of hunger is likely to follow the Kingdom throughout the season as they bid to put back-to-back All Ireland titles together for the first time since 2006/2007 when Murphy was a stalwart of the side himself.

“You probably won’t really know until we get to the big games,” he said when asked about it. “But you’d like to think, you’d like to hope, that for our lads having won their first All Ireland will take a lot of confidence, a lot of belief from that, that you’ll see that coming into play when we get to the big games, especially the last ten / fifteen minutes.

“To know that it’s a big thing that you’ve done it before or you know that you’ve won those big matches, that you’ve seen them out in the past, that confidence should stand to you when you get to the cutting edge of the big games later on in the year.

“I think that from pressure of it, you’re probably under more pressure to win your first All Ireland than you are after that. You would think that would be a little easier, but being in Kerry we’re always under pressure to perform and to win. That comes with the country.”

The change of format for this year’s championship and the condensed the new system will present fresh challenges for the Kerry management team to deal with, particularly with the Munster championship coming so soon after the National League’s conclusion.

“It is what it is,” Murphy said. “You’d always prefer matches, matches are what the players work so hard for to play the games. I was talking earlier on that we in my time we had nearly ten weeks from the end of the league to the start of the championship, which was tough really.

“We played a lot of club matches in between as well. Trained with Kerry during the week and played with your club on Sunday. You were serving two masters nearly so I think it’s a better system now and the shorter the gap between games like that as well is positive as well.”