Kerry happy to keep a watching brief as desperate eight fight it out for All-Ireland quarter-final places

Galway and Mayo meet in one of the Preliminary quarter-finals that ensures one of Connacht’s big two will exit the All-Ireland Championship this weekend

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo is fouled by Shane Walsh of Galway during the Allianz League Division 1 Final at Croke Park in April. The Connacht rivals meet again on Sunday in the All-Ireland Preliminary quarter-final where the loser will be knocked out of this year's All-Ireland Championship

There wasn’t wholesale confidence on Sunday morning – and much less so later that afternoon when Mayo went six points ahead at the end of the third quarter before throwing it away and losing by three to Cork – that Kerry wouldn’t be anywhere next weekend other than in Fitzgerald Stadium for a preliminary quarter-final, having finished second in Group 1 after an inevitable win over Louth.

Well, Jack O’Connor and the Kerry players will be back in Killarney this weekend, but not how they might have imagined. They will train behind closed doors, working through the mostly good things they did against Louth on Sunday, and mulling over the few not so good things, in particular how Louth cut through the middle of the Kerry defence a little to easily for their liking at times.

Other than that, though, Kerry will keep a watching brief on the weekend’s preliminary quarter-finals, relieved, no doubt, that it isn’t Tyrone or Monaghan or Roscommon coming south to try and inflict a second successive Championship defeat on a Kerry team in Killarney – the first in 28 years only happening a few weeks ago.

If most were surprised that Kerry finished up topping their group – and the loud and lengthy yarooing in the O’Moore Park stand from the Kerry supporters when confirmation came through suggested the majority there didn’t see it coming – Jack O’Connor wasn’t necessarily one of them.

“I always thought Cork had a good chance in that game. Cork were very good against us and [Cork coach] Kevin Walsh would know those Mayo fellas well so it wasn’t a huge surprise,” the Kerry manager calmly reflected in Portlaoise. “People were discounting Cork and I said it from the word go that Cork would be very good down in Pairc Ui Chaoimh [against Kerry] and I also gave them a big chance of beating Mayo this weekend.”

While O’Connor was more of a mind to give all of the credit to Cork, and why not, but for the rest of us we couldn’t help thinking of that old refrain, ‘Mayo, God help us!’

If there is one thing you can depend on Mayo for, it’s that you absolutely cannot depend on them. They ripped through the National League – ripping through Kerry in Castlebar in the process – and won the Division One title in Croke Park. They lose to Roscommon in the first round of the Connacht Championship – the caveat and excuse being that they had to play the Rossies one week after that League final –, rest up for over a month and come to Killarney and beat Kerry, and beat them convincingly, to give them all the momentum and advantage in Group 1.

And what do they do then? They struggle past Louth in Castlebar and then blow a six-point lead against Cork in Limerick and finish up third in the group.

Mayo’s reward for that is an ‘away’ preliminary quarter-final, and while they don’t have very far to travel, it just so happens that they have to head to Pearse Stadium in Salthill to face the aul’ enemy, Galway, with everything on the line now.

Is it a surprise that Galway, last year’s All-Ireland finalists, and second on Division 1 this year, find themselves out again this weekend, albeit at home as second place finishers in Group 2? Well, they were in a tough group with Armagh and Tyrone, and as it transpired – following less than convincing wins over Tyrone and Westmeath – Padhraic Joyce’s team got sucker-punched by Armagh on Sunday, consigning them to second place while sending Kieran McGeeney’s team straight to the quarter-finals proper.

Roscommon, too, came a cropper against general expectations that they would come second in Group 3 behind Dublin. But in a round 3 that kept giving, and taking away, Davy Burke took Roscommon up against his native Kildare and got a bit of a bruising as the Lilywhites won by a point to clinch second spot. It means Glen Ryan’s team are at home to Monaghan except with St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge closed at the moment, Kildare’s nominated home is Tullamore. It’s better than Clones.

Roscommon, meanwhile, go away to Cork next Saturday, Cork being the biggest winners from last weekend. The Rebels were all but already guaranteed a place in the last 12, but they had somewhat of a free shot against Mayo and duly took it with both hands.

Tyrone going to Ballybofey to play Donegal is the other big derby down for the weekend, Saturday closing out with a bit of Ulster heat before Connacht’s big two go at it on Sunday. We think the Championship is finally about to take off. Meanwhile, Kerry, Dublin, Derry and Armagh have another week with their feet on the ground.

All-Ireland quarter-finalists

Kerry, Dublin, Derry, Armagh

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Saturday, June 24

Cork v Roscommon in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 2pm

Kildare v Monaghan at 4.45pm in Tullamore

Donegal v Tyrone in Ballybofey at 7pm

Sunday, June 25

Galway v Mayo in Salthill at 3pm