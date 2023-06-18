Kerry hammer Louth by 28 points to claim top spot in Group 2 after Cork beat Mayo to finish second

Goals from David Clifford (2), Mike Breen, Sean O’Shea and Paudie Clifford eased Kerry past the Wee county in Portlaoise

David Clifford shoots to score his Kerry's first goal during the All-Ireland SFC Group 1 Round 3 match against Louth at O'Moore Park in Portaloise. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry 5-24

Louth 0-11

A little premature, perhaps, to exclaim that the All-Ireland champions are back to their very best, given the paucity of the opposition involved, but Kerry swatted Louth aside in a manner that will make all pretenders to the Kingdom’s crown sit up a little straighter this evening.

At least those pretenders won’t have to worry about meeting Kerry in a preliminary quarter-final next weekend, not after Cork beat Mayo by three points in Limerick, ensuring Kerry qualify straight through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals on the weekend of July 1/2. For their efforts, Cork earn themselves a home preliminary quarter-final next weekend which puts Mayo, incredibly, on the road after finishing third in the group. Who said this Group Phase things was dull and without drama?

‘You can only beat what’s in front of you’ is an age-old refrain in sport, but there’s no getting away from this: Kerry beat Louth to a pulp with such a clinical and ruthless performance that no one will want to run into Kerry from here on, and with the benefit of having next weekend off, the Munster champions will be a hard-swallowing prospect for whoever comes through the preliminary quarter-finals to face them in the real thing.

At times at a sunny Portlaoise, Kerry played some scintillating football that tore Louth asunder, and with events elsewhere gifting Kerry that extra week off, they will bounce into July with renewed confidence and verve.

They will need that extra week too, with Gavin White (calf) and Paul Geaney (hamstring) sitting out the action in O’Moore Park. And yet the fact that Kerry won in such fashion without White and Geaney will please Jack O’Connor as much as anything else, if only that it shows there is still a bit of depth to the squad. Indeed, White’s replacement Mike Breen smashed in Kerry’s second goal late in the first half, while Brosnan was all dancing feet and movement in the full forward line and mined three points for himself, two from play and a mark.

Sean O’Shea was back to his menacing best, winding up with 1-8, while Paudie Clifford bagged 1-2, Dara Moynihan embellished his hard graft with two points, and Diarmuid O’Connor had his best 70 minutes of the year at midfield, kicking three first half points and generally driving on the team from midfield.

The other Clifford? Scored 2-4 in his 54 minutes on the field, including a second half penalty, before leaving to a standing ovation from the Kerry faithful that are clearly starting to believe a title defence is now more likely than at any point all year up to now.

Louth were expected to pack their defence and make life as difficult as possible for the Kerry attack, and David Clifford in particular, but whatever discernible plan Mickey Harte had hatched was all well and good until Louth got punched in the face, which was early and often.

Inside two minutes Paudie Clifford had hit the post twice before O’Shea clipped over a free in the third minute. Louth were game enough in those opening few minutes, Conor Grimes kicking a point in the fourth minute but knowing he really should have asked a question of Shane Ryan in the Kerry goal.

The next 20 minutes saw Kerry patiently and intelligently work their way into the game, and points from Diarmuid O’Connor (3), David Clifford (2), Sean O’Shea (2), Paudie Clifford, Tony Brosnan and Dara Moynihan eased Kerry into a 0-11 to 0-2 lead before the Kingdom struck for their first goal. Turned over at midfield, Louth surprisingly threadbare at the back, allowing Moynihan to pop a pass to David Clifford who went one on one with James Califf and rolled the ball past the Louth goalkeeper.

Four minutes later Sean O’Shea set up Breen at the far post and the defender finished well to help Kerry to a 2-15 to 0-3 half time lead.

Mike Breen scores Kerry's second goal against Louth in the All-Ireland SFC Group 1 Round 3 match

Needless to say it didn’t get any easier for Louth after the break. Points from O’Shea (2), Brosnan and David Clifford extended Kerry’s lead before Graham O’Sullivan cut inside the Louth cover and squared the ball for Paudie Clifford to palm to the net to make it 3-19 to 0-3.

By now it was time for Tom O’Sullivan to sally forward and kick a point – the Dingle defender kicked a second one just past the hour mark – and then Graham O’Sullivan played in O’Shea who was tripped for a stonewall penalty. The team captain duly dispatched the spot kick with aplomb.

Just before the hour mark Paudie Clifford and Diarmuid O’Connor combined to set up O’Shea – still grafting as if it were the first minute – to slip the ball past Califf from close range to make it 5-21 to 0-7 as the game petered out with more focus and interest now on events in Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds than out on O’Moore Park.

If one was to pick any holes in the Kerry performance it was that Louth picked a few in the Kerry defence in the first half, and but for some really poor shot execution they should have racked up a few more scores. Still, Louth were held to just 11 points, Shane Ryan was never really troubled between the posts, and the champions move on now with a fortnight’s break before hitting Croke Park.

KERRY: Shane Ryan, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan 0-2, Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Mike Breen 1-0, Diarmuid O’Connor 0-3, Jack Barry, Dara Moynihan 0-2, Seán O’Shea 1-8 (0-3f, 0-1m), Adrian Spillane, Paudie Clifford 1-2, David Clifford 2-4 (1-0 pen, 0-1m), Tony Brosnan 0-3 (1m). Subs: Brian Ó Beaglaíoch for M Breen (47), Barry Dan O’Sullivan for J Barry (47), Stephen O’Brien for A Spillane (52), Ruairí Murphy for D Moynihan (52), Micheál Burns for D Clifford (54).

LOUTH: James Califf, Dan Corcoran, Peter Lynch, Donal McKenny, Leonard Grey, Niall Sharkey 0-1, Conall McKeever, Tommy Durnin, Conor Early 0-1, Ciaran Murphy, Ciaran Downey 0-2, Conor Grimes 0-2, Conall McCaul, Sam Mulroy 0-1 (f), Craig Lennon. Subs: Bevan Duffy for C Murphy (ht), Liam Jackson 0-1 for C McCaul (ht), Anthony Williams 0-1 for D Corcoran (44), Dylan McKeown 0-2 (1f) for S Mulroy (45), Jonathan Commins for P Lynch (66).

Referee: James Molloy (Galway)