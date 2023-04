To be in with a chance of making the league final was a pleasant surprise with Kerry’s focus very much on championship

John Maher of Galway is tackled by Barry O’Sullivan, arguably Kerry's find of the season, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Galway and Kerry at Pearse Stadium in Galway Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In the end, it wouldn’t have mattered if Seán O’Shea’s late, late goal attempt had found the net, or if Kerry had then gone on to snatch a last-gasp winner in Salthill. Victory for the visitors would still have not been enough to gain an unexpected place in the league decider.