Kerry girls take on Sligo in All-Ireland U-16 ‘B’ football final

The Kingdom had a four-point win over Meath in their All-Ireland semi-final

Kerry play Sligo in the All-Ireland under-19 'B' football final on Sunday, the first time Kerry will play in a 'B' final at this age group, though the Kingdom has contested 11 finals at the 'A' grade

Kerry v Sligo

Sunday, July 16

Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway

Throw-in at 2pm

Kerry take on Sligo in Sunday’s All-Ireland U-16 B Football Final, a game that involved two counties taking part in this ‘B’ final for the very first time.

Kerry have played in 11 All-Ireland ‘A’ Finals, winning four of them, while Sligo’s only previous experience of All-Ireland U-16 Final was a 2019 defeat to Louth in the ‘C’ grade.

Kerry and Sligo are fresh from their respective semi-final victories over Meath and Armagh.

Kerry team to play Sligo: L Harrington; J L O’Connor, G Murphy, A Collins; S Colleran, L O’Connor, E O’Brien; A O’Sullivan, M K Smith; K O’Sullivan, L Slattery, K Riordan; M Mulvihill, L O’Connor, S Fitzgerald.

Sligo team to play Kerry: R Davey; C Crawley, K Feeney, S Walsh; A Durcan, L Henry, G O’Callaghan; R McGoldrick, L Galvin; C Burns, K Flynn, G Cooke; C Gallagher, S Corcoran, E Giblin.

Kerry’s place in Sunday’s final came courtesy of a 3-10 to 2-9 win over Meath in last week’s semi-final in Cahir, co Tipperary. Kerry got off to the perfect start and by the eighth minute had scored five unanswered points to open up an early advantage against the Royals, with Sarah Fitzgerald (2), Lisa Slattery (2) getting on the scoresheet for the Kingdom.

Meath had taken time to settle and initially struggled to get to grips with Kerry’s movement but eventually they settled into the game. Three unanswered points by Muireann Nelson (2) and Poppy Byrne saw the deficit down to two.

Kerry goalkeeper Lucy Harrington extended Kerry’s lead back out to three with a well-taken free. Confusion in the Kerry defence saw Meath captain pounce on a Kerry mistake and strike to the back of the net for the first goal in the game to draw the sides level for the first time in the game after eighteen minutes.

The sides exchanged points before Muireann Nelson pointed for Meath to give them the lead for the first time in the 28th minute. Kerry would have been disappointed to go in at half-time behind but Lisa Slattery responded for Kerry in first half injury time to draw the sides level going in at the break.

Kerry got off to the better start in the second with captain Mary Kate Smith’s point putting Kerry back in front. Two points from Meath saw them retake the lead. The intensity on the field and in the stand had gone up another level compared to the first half as both sides took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Midway through the second half Meath struck for their second goal to open up a four-point lead but Kerry responded immediately with a goal of their own from Sarah Fitzgerald to reduce the deficit to one. Shortly after referee awarded Kerry a penalty but Mary Kate Smith’s shot went wide.

It would have been understandable if Kerry dropped the heads, but the opposite that happened. The penalty miss spurred them on. Despite Meath’s physicality, Kerry stood up to the challenge and got crucial scores at crucial times. Two goals in the 50th and 54th minute saw Kerry open up a five-point lead with Lisa Slattery netting the crucial goal with six minutes to play.

The Meath management knowing the game was slipping away urged their players searching for a response and they got the deficit down to three when Poppy Byrne pointed but Lisa Slattery converted a late free for Kerry that saw them run out deserving winners and set up Sunday’s final against Sligo.

Kerry: L Harrington (0-1f), M Mulvihill, A Collins, J Lee O’Connor, S Colleran, L O’Connor, D Healy, A O’Sullivan, M Kate Smith (0-2), K O’Sullivan, L Slattery 1-4 (0-2f), K Riordan, L O’Sullivan, M Teahan, S Fitzgerald 2-4 (0-1f). Subs: A O’Donoghue, A Collins, H Nic Gearailt for L O’Sullivan, S Harkin for D Healy, O O’Mahony for K O’Sullivan, L Carey for M Teahan.

Meath: J O’Neill, A Kosturik, L Rennicks, R Ketto, L Davey, H Briody, S Hartigan, S O’Gorman, G Summerville, C Smith, P Byrne (2-3), R Larkin, E Hanley (0-1), M Nelson (0-5), E McGlue. Subs used: K Gallagher for R Larkin, N McGuinness for C Smith, A Downes for S Hartigan.