Kerry GAA wish Tony Brosnan speedy recovery as Dr Crokes forward will miss All-Ireland final against Dublin

Brosnan is suffering from a recurring respiratory problem and won’t be part of Kerry’s All-Ireland title defence on Sunday

Kerry GAA have wished Tony Brosnan a speedy recovery and have acknowledged his contribution to this Kerry team this season, with confirmation that the Dr Crokes club man will miss this Sunday’s All-Ireland senior football championship final against Dublin.

Brosnan has suffered a reoccurrence of a respiratory problem, and has been ruled out of contention to lay any part in Kerry’s All-Ireland title defence at Croke Park.

He had come on as a second half substitute in the semi-final win against Derry, and while it was unlikely he did enough to force his way into the starting team for the final, he would have been a key member of the substitutes and would have been certain to play some part in the game.

Brosnan had scored 1-9 in the Championship already, and Kerry manager Jack O’Connor is on record as being a big admirer of Brosnan’s game. The Dr Crokes man is usually at his best closer to close as a sharp corner forward, but O’Connor has asked him, at times, to play a deeper role where his excellent vision and precision passing has been used to great effect to set up David Clifford and Paul Geaney for scores.

Killian Spillane – who hasn’t featured in a squad since the Munster final win over Clare nearly three months – is expected to be part of Kerry’s match day 26, and will now take Brosnan’s place in the squad, with no other changes to the match day panel expected.

Kerry will announce their starting team to play Dublin on Thursday evening, with Jack O’Connor and his selectors thought to be mulling over a couple of key decisions.

Stephen O’Brien’s major contribution after coming on for Adrian Spillane at half time in the semi-final against Derry has certainly put the Kenmare Shamrocks man in the frame to start, with Spillane most in danger of losing out. However, it is more likely that O’Brien will be held back in the hope he can make a similar impact when introduced against Dublin.

Brian Ó Beaglaoich is also pushing hard to regain the starting place at wing back he had for last year’s Championship, but Paul Murphy – would would most likely make way to accommodate the An Ghaletacht man – has hardly put a foot wrong all season and would be desperately hard done by were he not to remain in the no.5 jersey.

The Kerry GAA statement said: “Unfortunately, Kerry Senior Player Tony Brosnan will be unavailable for selection for Sunday’s All Ireland Final [against] Dublin in Croke Park.

“The sharpshooter from Dr. Crokes is suffering from a recurring respiratory problem and will be out of action for this weekend. This is of course hugely disappointing for Tony himself, his family, the whole Kerry team and our supporters.

“We at Kerry GAA wish to firstly offer Tony best wishes for a speedy recovery and also acknowledge his contribution and commitment to this Kerry squad over the season thus far. We all hope to see Tony on the pitch again very soon.”