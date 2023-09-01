Kerry GAA secretary Peter Twiss calls on clubs to embrace streaming deal with Clubber

The Millltown/Castlemaine clubman extolled the virtues of the new streaming deal

Kerry County Board secretary Peter Twiss has urged the clubs to embrace the new three-year partnership between Kerry GAA and Clubber TV, insisting that not alone will there be streaming of matches, but also the facility to showcase club events and development plans to a growing audience.

Speaking at the official launch at Austin Stack Park on Wednesday evening, the Milltown / Castlemaine man also has no fears that match attendances will suffer due to the increased plethora of championship games that can be viewed remotely.

“The benefit for the club is tremendous. While the lads here are county players, and they get huge publicity, it’s just fantastic that the club players, in particular, are now elevated to a level where they’re being literally seen by people all over the world,” he said.

“We want to thank Clubber for seeing the opportunity, and coming on board with us. We’re absolutely delighted with that, and we see huge potential here. It’s only normal that we always focus on the inter-county lads, and rightly so, but it’s brilliant to be able to watch all the club lads now.

“I think the club championship and the county championship is about, primarily, club players. That’s what the fixtures of the championships are for, the club player, who may never play for his county team, but this is his All-Ireland championship. It’s brilliant that we can make it as exciting, and available as possible, to everyone.”

Elaborating on his main point, Mr Twiss believes that Clubber TV will now give clubs an invaluable outlet to spread any news, far and wide, to their members and supporters domiciled both within, and outside, the country. Taking advantage of the new publicity tool at their disposal is a no-brainer.

“We always had this idea with Covid about the whole concept of streaming, but we didn’t know how to get there, and Clubber told us how to get there. That’s why we are grateful to them.

"I think it’s important that Clubber are not only covering the club games, but we hope anyway that if a club is doing something locally that they can use Clubber to get their message out,” he added.

“We don’t realise at all how much clubs are doing to keep the show going. That’s the one thing I would say to clubs – embrace this, it’s your opportunity to get out there and reach people from your area who could be all over the world. Don’t miss out, because that’s equally as important as watching the players on the screen.

“I have absolutely no doubt, and this is probably proven, that the more exposure you get, more people will actually turn up for the games. This is especially for young people, because I have seen it myself. Suddenly they’re watching a game, but then they want to go to another game.

“So one thing almost leads to the other. I think it’s win, win there. I have no doubt about that. There is nothing like publicity to get people attending the games themselves. I think that will follow automatically,” he stressed.

County Board chairman Patrick O’Sullivan was also thrilled with the new partnership, and how quickly it has earned plaudits over the last three or four weeks. For the Kerry diaspora all over the globe, this is a service that will bring huge enjoyment to the Kingdom emigrants.

“I would like to thank Lar and Jimmy Doyle from Clubber for making this happen for Kerry GAA. We have so many people living, not alone inside the county but outside the county, and out foreign, who now have the opportunities to watch our club championship games, and county championships, going forward,” he said.

“It’s a big tool for our games, and we’re delighted they came on board. Hopefully, it will grow for them and us going forward, and we hope that people will find the opportunity to subscribe to Clubber, because the money that’s made from Clubber, will go back into the promotion of Gaelic games within the county, and we will keep on improving the facilities, and improving our county teams.”

Clubber TV CEO Jimmy Doyle is adamant that this is only the start of the partnership with Kerry GAA, and other county boards around Ireland. Intent on continuously growing the business, and covering more and more matches, the Tipperary native is very optimistic for the future.

“We know that the Kerry football championship is just a gem, and it’s amazing to get the opportunity to have these guys, and their colleagues, on display.

"For us, it’s all about getting more and more games on, so that with these season passes, you can tune in anywhere around the county and watch a game,” he said.

“I’ve been on this journey for about four years. I started out building the whole thing, and building the technology. Having Kerry entrusting us with their games last year was a big leap of faith. We were just a young brand getting started.

“It worked well last year, so it was probably easy for them this year, but, of course for us, we can go to other counties and say that we’ve got Kerry on board, and it gives us credibility straightaway.

“The challenge for us is how to do everything. We want to do every game that’s available to us. We don’t want to discriminate against players, or clubs, we want to try and do everything. We want to cover as much of the county as we possibly can,” he added.

There will be eight live Kerry club championship fixtures shown on Clubber TV this coming weekend – four on Saturday and four on Sunday. A season pass is currently available for €99.99.