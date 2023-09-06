Kerry GAA reappoints Jack O’Connor for two more years

The Dromid man will finalise his backroom team over the coming weeks

Manager Jack O'Connor is back as Kerry manager for a further two-year term Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kerry GAA have formally reappointed Jack O’Connor for an additional two years as manager of the senior football team, in a move that was widely expected.

Delegates at Tuesday evening’s County Board meeting in the pavilion in Austin Stack Park, Tralee unanimously – and without a formal vote being taken – approved the move by the executive.

O’Connor’s third coming as Kerry boss has been hugely successful, the only major set-back in his two-years in charge coming in July’s All Ireland final, in which the Kingdom lost out narrowly to Dublin.

County Board Chairperson Patrick O’Sullivan noted at the meeting that O’Connor was yet to finalise his back-room team, but changes there are expected to be minimal save for lingering questions around the potential involvement – or not – of selector / coach Paddy Tally.

The Tyrone native has given extraordinary commitment to the green and gold over the last two years of his involvement, taking a year’s sabbatical from his employment in St Mary’s College Belfast in 2022.

Should Tally find himself unable to commit for another term with the Kingdom, O’Connor will have to find a suitable replacement. No easy task, giving how vital Tally has proven to the cause over the last two seasons.

Speaking after O’Connor’s reappointment, Patrick O’Sullivan hailed the effort of the players and management this season as “unreal”.

“We just came up short, but in true Kerry tradition we will stick at it, regroup and come back. I am proud of the lads, and so should all Kerry supporters,” he said.

Kerry hurling boss Stephen Molumphy, meanwhile, was also formally ratified in his role for another season. The Waterford native was widely understood to be staying on, and had recently brought Kilmallock native Paudie O’Brien on board as defensive coach.

Under 20 and football minor managers, Tomás Ó Sé and Wayne Quillinan respectively,