Kerry GAA Chairperson Patrick O’Sullivan slams ‘keyboard warriors’ who hurl ‘personal abuse’ at players

Kerry County Board chairperson Patrick O'Sullivan has slammed "keyboard warrirors" who he says have hurled "personal abuse" at Kerry players and management Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kerry GAA Chairperson Patrick O’Sullivan has rounded on certain sections of online fandom which he says have hurled “personal and unfair criticism” at the senior team’s players and management in the wake of defeat to Dublin in the All Ireland Senior Football Final in July.

Speaking at Tuesday evening’s meeting of the County Board in the pavilion in Austin Stack Park, Tralee, the Dr Crokes man said he felt compelled to speak out about the issue, going as far as to say that the Board would look to “legal redress” if necessary.

“I have to comment on some of personal and unfair criticism of some Kerry players and management on social media and on forums,” he told delegates.

"I think it is totally unacceptable that so-called keyboard warriors, most of them hiding behind fake profiles and false names are allowed to hurl personal abuse at amateur players who commit to wearing the green and gold of Kerry, train more or less all year round, park their social lives and give their all to bring honour and glory to their county, and in return they receive abuse online that is totally unacceptable.

"We condemn it as a Board and we will always protect our players and as said at County Convention we will even seek legal redress if any of our players or management or the good name of Kerry GAA is defamed in any way.”

O’Sullivan commiserated with Jack O’Connor and the Kerry team for their dramatic loss to Dublin in Croke Park.

“We were level with six minutes of added time left, and the ball was bouncing everywhere, but it didn’t bounce our way,” he said.

"That will always come against us in a tight game when the opposition is attacking in waves and it just was not our day. Obviously everybody was disappointed, but none more so than the management and players.

"The effort from players and management was unreal. We just came up short. But in true Kerry tradition we will stick at it, regroup and come back. I am proud of the lads, and so should all Kerry supporters.

"The players are now back with their clubs and when they reconvene I am sure they will focus on doing their utmost in 2024 to bring Sam back to the Kingdom again.”

Meanwhile, O’Sullivan confirmed that a contract has been signed for a new 4G pitch at the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence in Currans.

The Chairperson also extended his sympathies and those of Kerry GAA to the family and friends of the late Tom Costello (94), who was the first player to win an All-Ireland senior medal with Kerry for his club, Duagh GAA, on the field of play.