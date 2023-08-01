Kerry GAA chairman Patrick O’Sulivan says ‘we will stick at it, regroup and come back’

‘The effort from players and management was unreal,’ the Killarney man said

It is never easy to lose an All-Ireland final, most especially when it was a game that was clearly there to be won by either side. Therefore, Kerry’s two-point defeat to Dublin on Sunday is certainly going to hurt for a considerable time to come.

While obviously dejected by the final result, County Committee chairman Patrick O’Sullivan was eager to stress that there will be no feeling sorry for themselves within the Kingdom camp. They will take this reversal, use it for future motivation, and will bounce back from it.

“The effort from players and management was unreal. We just came up short. It is hard to take, because the game was there to be won. It did not happen for us there near the end, and even when we put in big tackles and held them up, the ball seemed to come back to them after,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“Look, it is what it is now and we will just have to get on with it. If you are to win big games, you need everything to go right for you, you need that bounce of a ball to go right for you, you need that ball that misses the post by inches to go over the bar for you.

“Today every time we made a big block or put a big tackle in, the ball did not fall to a Kerry man, not all of the time, but it went back to the Dubs, where they actually scored, which is hard to take in a game of tight margins.”

While satisfied with the overall performance of referee David Gough, the Dr Crokes man questioned the intervention of the umpires to change the match official’s mind when a free had been awarded for David Clifford at a crucial moment during the second half.

“When you look at the inside line, you could see various players being fouled, pulled and dragged off the ball, but the umpires don’t call them out. Then the referee calls a free on the defender inside and suddenly the defender pleads with the umpire and suddenly the referee changes his decision.

“When our inside lads plead for protection, and this was happening all the year, the umpires didn’t call those fouls, but it is what it is. We cannot fault the referee as he refereed the game fairly, but all you are asking for is consistency.”

The Kerry GAA chairman also felt that Kerry were right in the game up to the final whistle, and that they didn’t run out of legs in the closing stages. He also praised the bench impact that occurred from the likes of Micheál Burns and Killian Spillane.

“A game lasts for 70 minutes and we were level in the 71st minute and the game was there for the taking. Killian Spillane had kicked a point and Micheál Burns was buzzing around the field full of energy, so our bench had nothing to do with it.

“We were level with six minutes of added time left, and the ball was bouncing everywhere, but it didn’t bounce our way. That will always come against us in a tight game when the opposition is attacking in waves and it’s something we have to live with now.

“But we will stick at it, regroup and come back. We will all have detractors, but none of them will have played in a cauldron of where the boys played today. I am proud of the lads, and so should all Kerry supporters,” he added.