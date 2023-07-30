Kerry full back Kayleigh Cronin says team has ‘unfinished business’ after last year’s All-Ireland final loss
The 2022 team captain Anna Galvin says semi-final win gives the team ‘another bite at the final’
Kerryman
Speaking after her team booked their return to the All-Ireland football final, Kerry’s teak tough full back Kayleigh Cronin said that the most important thing about Saturday’s game was getting over the line and back to the final, which the Kingdom contested – and lost to Meath – 12 months ago.