Kerry

Change county

Kerry full back Kayleigh Cronin says team has ‘unfinished business’ after last year’s All-Ireland final loss

The 2022 team captain Anna Galvin says semi-final win gives the team ‘another bite at the final’

Anna Galvin in action against Ciara Needham of Mayo during the All-Ireland semi-final at Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo by Sportsfile

Dan Kearney
Kerryman

Speaking after her team booked their return to the All-Ireland football final, Kerry’s teak tough full back Kayleigh Cronin said that the most important thing about Saturday’s game was getting over the line and back to the final, which the Kingdom contested – and lost to Meath – 12 months ago.