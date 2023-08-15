Kerry forward Hannah O’Donoghue says ‘you almost feel like you’ve let down the people’

‘It’s a bit too early to be talking about next year but at the moment we’re just trying to digest what happened,’ the Beaufort woman said at Monday’s team homecoming

Black Valley flyer Hannah O’Donoghue has been one of Kerry’s top performers all season and has established an almost telepathic understanding with Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh in the inside forward line.

Like a lot of the Kerry girls O’Donoghue felt bad for the public that has really been behind Kerry’s run to the All Ireland final and somehow felt that they had left the side down – although nothing could be further from the truth.

Naturally she was hugely despondent when The Kerryman spoke with her at the team’s home coming at Castleisland on Monday.

“We’re obviously very disappointed,” she said. “I suppose seeing the support there tonight… It’s a tough one to take and you almost feel like you’ve let down the people. You’re looking at the crowd and you just feel a bit disappointed that you’ve let the people down. I suppose we’ll go again and look, we’ve played fantastic football all year and ah it’s just very tough to take.

Trying to decipher where things went wrong is pretty tough on any player, more especially when it’s the day after the match. Hannah couldn’t pinpoint where the teams poor first half performance came from.

“It’s kind of hard to put into words. I suppose obviously we’re not going to look back on the game now. It’s hard to know what went wrong or where we could have won the game. It’s just tough to know.

“Obviously, there’s disappointment now. I suppose if we got a goal earlier it would have put us back into the game but look, we’ll take nothing away from Dublin; I think the better team won on the day and obviously we have to accept that.”

Kerry have been playing with verve all season but looked strangely listless for parts of the first half on Sunday. Hannah stressed that it wasn’t a confidence issue on the day.

“We were fully confident going into the game and we knew we could beat Dublin if we did everything right, but Dublin I suppose were always a coming team. Against Cork as well they looked very strong but just on the day, they got the better of us and were the better team. It’s a bit too early to be talking about next year but at the moment we’re just trying to digest what happened.”