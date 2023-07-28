Kerry forward Danielle O’Leary replaces Siofra O’Shea for All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo

Dan Kearney looks at five potential match-ups where Saturday’s game can be won or lost

Danielle O'Leary in action against Roisin Flynn of Mayo during the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final. O'Leary will start Saturday's semi-final against Kerry, coming in for the injured team captain Siofra O'Shea

Danielle O’Leary has been named in the Kerry starting line-up for Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Mayo, replacing Síofra O’Shea in the forward line after the team captain had her season ended after rupturing her ACL last weekend.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh takes over from O’Shea as team captain for a repeat of the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final between the sides.

O’Leary’s inclusion is the only change in personnel for Kerry from the team that defeated 2021 and 2022 champions Meath in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

In the last eight, Mayo scored a last-gasp victory over Connacht rivals Galway in Salthill and manager Michael Moyles has named an unchanged starting line-up.

This is a third successive semi-final appearance for Mayo, who will be looking to get one over on Kerry following defeat at the penultimate hurdle last year.

Mayo, targeting a first final appearance since 2017, will have to improve significantly to beat a Kerry side viewed by many as favourites to lift the Brendan Martin Cup on August 13.

KERRY: C Butler; E Lynch, K Cronin, C Murphy; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Lynch; L Scanlon, L Galvin; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

MAYO: L Brennan; S Lally, C McManamon, D Caldwell; É Ronayne, C Needham, K Sullivan; A Geraghty, F McHale; S Cafferky, R Kearns, S Mulvihill; T Needham, D Doherty, S Walsh.

Dan Kearney looks at the key areas that Saturday’s semi-final could turn on

Kayleigh Cronin v Rachel Kearns

Dr Crokes star Cronin has been a revelation for the kingdom over the past few seasons and after initially taking her time to find her feet at senior inter county level, the move to full back has seen the 2022 All Star establish herself as one of the finest defenders in the country.

On Saturday Cronin will face one of her toughest challenges to date when she will be tasked to mark Rachel Kearns, a prodigally talented, robust and strong athlete that has spent time in Australia with Geelong in the WAFL game.

It will be a clash of two former internationals with Cronin having represented Ireland in the javelin and Kearns at underage soccer, (senior Ireland manager Vera Pauw called her in for a few senior training’s as well) and the winner of this duel could go a long way towards determining which team will make the All Ireland final.

Danielle O’Leary v Clodagh McManamon

Danielle O’Leary gets the starting nod in place of the unfortunate ACL victim Siofra O’Shea and the Rathmore girl is a quality replacement for the stricken Kerry skipper.

O’Leary has had her own injury concerns this season with the most serious being a broken jaw, but she is now back fully fit and will be desperate to make a big impression in the number 14 jersey. O’Leary’s finest moments in a Kerry senior jersey came in the 2022 National League Division 2 final when she came off the bench and scored 1-2 to inspire her side to victory.

McManamon is a tough campaigner that has been on the inter-county scene for a few years now and she actually captained her county for the 2021 season. Tall and rangy with plenty of pace, she will be strive to limit O’Leary’s contributions as much as possible.

The thing about Danielle O’Leary is that she is very elusive and very rarely stands still in the full forward line. She will roam in order to link up the play and her straight line running is sure to cause the Mayo defence a lot of bother.

McManamon will have to decide whether to stay or follow O’Leary and if she drifts out opportunities will arise inside the Mayo defensive shield.

Lorraine Scanlon v Aoife Geraghty & Louise Galvin v Fiona McHale

The battle in the middle of the engine room could be a mouth watering prospect on the one hand and not for the faint hearted on the other.

On the Kerry side you have the wise veterans in Scanlon and Galvin whilst Mayo have the effervescence of youth in Geraghty and another wise old head in McHale.

Expect Galvin to go up against McHale in the early stages as she will match her for physicality whilst Scanlon will more than likely match up against Geraghty who is a strong runner and well able to take a score.

Mayo had a 100% record in their own kick-outs against Galway with McHale getting on the majority so it will be important that the Kerry midfield spoils this source of supply. They are well capable of doing so, and Scanlon has been playing outstanding football for her side all season.

Expect Mary O’Connell to make an impact in this area as well, and Sinead Walsh or Sinead Cafferkey could slot in there for Mayo if McHale tires.

Cáit Lynch v Sinead Cafferky

Lynch is usually trusted with the opposition’s most elusive forward it would be no surprise if she is assigned Mayo’s experienced Cafferky, a player that is capable of causing the Kerry defence plenty of difficulty.

Eilis, whose first cousin Eilis has also been in fantastic form at corner back, is playing with huge confidence and was in fine fettle in the win against Meath, winning the TG4 Player of the Match after having a huge game on Vikki Wall. Sticky, resilient, skilful and calm under pressure, the Desmonds woman is one of the first names on the Kerry manager’s team sheet at this stage.

Cafferky is one of those elusive players that can turn a game on its head within seconds and is well capable of taking a score when it presents itself as epitomised by her hauls of 1-4 and 1-2 respectively over Laois and Armagh.

The potential battle between these two could be one of the highlights of the game but Lynch, in Player of the Year form this season, has the experience and footballing ability to keep the Mayo star out of the game.

Niamh Carmody v Danielle Caldwell

Caldwell has taken on Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh in the past and has struggled so the Mayo management may feel that she is better suited to Carmody’s style of game. It could be a case of fire meeting fire and let’s see how it goes.

Caldwell’s strengths are similar to Carmody’s in many ways. Caldwell is fast, skilful, aggressive and determined – traits that could also be used to describe the Ballylongford woman.

The Finuge/St Senans star has had her injury issues this year but has bounced back with some massive performances, and big moments, with her 19th minute goal against Meath a huge body blow to the reigning All Ireland champions.

Castlebar Mitchel’s player Caldwell has consistently been one of Mayo’s best performers over the past few seasons and will have toured Texas with Carmody on this year’s All Star trip. Whatever friendship was formed on that holiday will go out the window on Saturday and these two warriors will go at it hammer and tongs.

Kerry’s top scorers in the All Ireland series

No surprise that Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh leads the scoring charts for Kerry after the first three games with 1-14 whilst injury victim Siofra O’Shea’s ability to plunder goals will be sorely missed. There are goals in Hannah O’Donoghue yet, and hopefully she will get off the mark against Mayo.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1-14 (0-5f)

Siofra O’Shea 3-3

Niamh Carmody 1-1

Niamh Ní Chonchúir 0-3

Hannah O’Donoghue 0-2

Meanwhile, Sinead Cafferky has been in fine form for Mayo and leads there scoring charts, but Kerry will need to watch out for All Star Shauna Howley who has been coming off the bench to telling effect for Michael Moyle’s side. Sinead Walsh scored her 1-5 total in the final group game against Laois.

Sinead Cafferky 2-7

Deirdre Doherty 0-9 (7f)

Sinead Walsh 1-5

Shauna Howley 0-7 (3f)

Ciara Needham 0-2

Path to the semi-final

Dublin 1-9 Kerry 2-8

Kerry 2-21 Laois 2-5

Kerry 2-8 Meath 0-10 (quarter-final)

Armagh 2-10 Mayo 1-11

Mayo 2-15 Laois 0-8

Mayo 0-10 Galway 1-6 (quarter-final)