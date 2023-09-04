Kerry FC Under 19s fall by three-goal margin to Cork City

The visitors were always favoured to take the spoils in Mounthawk Park

The visitors were always favoured to take the spoils in Mounthawk Park Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Kerry FC 0

Cork City 3

This was always going to be a tough assignment for Kerry FC against a very formidable Cork City side and while they held their own for most of the game they were unable to engineer scores while their opponents found the net on three occasions to win the game comfortably at the end.

The visitors started the game in a determined fashion working cohesively as a unit and supported and encouraged each other from the very outset. The game was played in balmy sunny conditions at Mounthawk Park and autumnal heat took its toll on the players as the game progressed.

The Kerry defence was tested early on by two rapid fire Cork attacks, but Aaron Healy and Harry Skietwers were denied by superb tackles by Andrew Kerins and Killian Keogh.

Kerry defenders hearts skipped a beat when keeper Richard Healy mistimed his kick out giving an opportunity to Liam Murray, but Healy recovered admirably snuffing out the danger and gathered the ball comfortably at the end of this sequence of play.

Then Kerry launched an attack with Oisín Breen and Tom Healy raiding from midfield but the move was terminated by the swift action of Connor Kerins clearing the ball to safety.

While Cork enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession in the first half they were found wanting in the final third of the pitch with Kerry defending superbly.

The Leesiders created a great chance in the 40th minute from a corner kick, but Harry Skieters header from six-yards was brilliantly saved by Kerry goalie Richard Healy

They forced another corner three minutes from the break and Éanna Fitzgerald delivery stretched the Kerry defence and amid a forest of players in the goalmouth Harry Skieters bundled the ball over the line. Kerry must have been reasonably happy going in at half-time, but the goal just before the break hurt and put a different complexion on the game.

Kerry went close to levelling the game early in the second half when Andrew Kerins dispossessed an opponent and his shot shaved the wrong side of the post.

Kerry then forced a couple of free kicks in decent positions, but they were unable to get shots on target. Now the game began to open up with both sides trying to put attacks together.

Then in the 66th minute Cork forced a corner kick, which was floated into the goalmouth by Swieczka Andrejczak and Aaron Healy outjumped Kerry defenders to head the ball to the net at the back post.

The visitors put the game to bed two minutes later when Ciaran O’Sullivan was bundled over in the box resulting in a penalty kick. Harvey Skieters made no mistake from 12 yards with a clinical finish to wrap up the game.

Both sides emptied their benches after this but there was no change in the scoreline with Cork taking away the three league points.

KERRY FC: Richard Healy, Conor Kerins, Sean Treyvaud, Adam Finn, KiIlian Keogh, Togar Silong, Andrew Kerins, Mike Carroll, Venus Jahiri, Oisin Breen, Tom Healy, Finn Barret, Paddy McMahon, Kyle Clifford, Jack Bowler

CORK CITY: Daniel Moyníhan, Noah Sowinski, Matthew Kiernan, Patrick Swieczka Andrejczak, Sean Barry, Eanna Fitzgerald, Joshua Fitzpatrick, Aaron Healy, Harvey Skieters, Ciaran O’Sullivan, Liam Murray