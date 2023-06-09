Kerry face major test from beaten Leinster finalists Kildare in All-Ireland MFC quarter-final

Nowlan Park in Kilkenny is hardly a mid-way venue for Kerry and Kildare but the Kingdom can turn an overnight stay to their advantage ahead of Saturday’s showdown

Nowlan Park in Killkenny will host two of the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship quarter-finals on Saturday, with Kerry taking on Kildare at 3pm

The euphoria - and relief, perhaps - of winning last weekend’s Munster final will have been quickly and necessarily set aside as the Kerry minors continue their journey to what they hope is the Tom Markham Cup, with an All-Ireland quarter-final against Kildare this Saturday the next step on that mission

Much like their senior counterparts, the minors aren’t immune to the condensed inter-county season, and so just eight days after overcoming Cork in Tralee, Wayne Quillinan and his players head for the south-east to take on beaten Leinster finalists, Kildare, with a place in the penultimate round of the championship at stake.

The venue is far from ideal for Kerry, with Nowlan Park a three and a three-quarter hour journey from Dingle, and just 90 minutes from the furthest point in county Kildare. It means an overnight stay in Thurles tonight (Friday), which is not great for the county board’s balance sheet, but is something that might – unintended consequences and all that – just play to Kerry’s advantage if the management can harness those extra hours together to get the very best out of the players from what is expected to be the Kingdom’s toughest game yet, notwithstanding their two Munster battles with Cork.

Kerry have made one change to the starting team that captured the Munster title last week. Paudie Fitzgerald, who was a lively second half substitute against Cork in the final, gets the vote of confidence to bring that pace and energy to this contest, and the Castlegregory man replaces Darragh O’Keeffe (who he came on for last week) in the half forward line.

There are also two changes to the match day 24, with Cian O’Connor (Rathmore) and Ruairí O’Connell (St Senans) coming on to the substitutes’ bench and Shane Clifford (Laune Rangers) and Aaron Carey (Listowel Emmets) dropping out of the travelling squad.

Kildare were beaten by Dublin 0-9 to 2-8 in Portlaoise last Wednesday week in their provincial final, but much like Cork will be hoping to regroup and come at Dublin with renewed vigour and improvements, Quillinan is only too aware that the Lilywhites will be a hugely tough proposition for the newly minted Munster champions.

“Kildare are two days ahead of us recovery-wise,” Quillinan said when asked about Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final opposition. Speaking after the Munster final win last Friday, the Kerry manager continued: “As I said to the lads in the dressing room, enjoy the moment but never get too high with it because that can kill you in the long run. Enjoy the moment, really enjoy it because they deserve it, but tomorrow morning it’s got to be all focus on Kildare.

“We would have actually played Kildare a couple of times in challenge game in the last couple of months. They gave us a toasting there a couple of months ago. Dublin are a fine side but Kildare stayed in the game right to the end so they’re going to be gritty, they’re going to be tough.”

Quillinan name checked Joey Cunningham “a fine footballer” and one of their Leinster final goal scorers, Evan Boyle.

“Evan Boyle is a fantastic footballer – they’ve got an Evan Boyle too – so it’s going to be another mammoth task for us to up to Kilkenny next week but we have to get ourselves right.”

Kildare’s other goal scorer was Tadhg Donlan, but the sense is that this is a very good, athletic Kildare team all over, and the outcome of this quarter-final could, it seems, depend as much on how Kildare process their provincial final loss as Kerry are able to park - and learn - from theirs.

All-Ireland Minor Championship quarter-finals

Saturday, June 10

(both games in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny)

Cork v Dublin at 1pm Kerry v Kildare at 3pm

(both games in Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon)

Derry v Galway at 3.30pm Mayo v Monaghan at 5.15pm

- all games can be watched via TG4

Kerry team to play Kildare: J Hoare (Dingle); D Mulvihill (Tarbert), B Murphy (Austin Stacks), I Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds); P Moynihan (Rathmore), K O' Shea (Kilcummin), G Evans (Keel); E Boyle (Ballyduff), D Kirby (Austin Stacks); P Fitzgerald (Castlegregory), T Kennedy (Kerins O'Rahillys), S Ó Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht); D Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine), O Healy (Asdee), P Lane (Austin Stacks).

Subs: O O’Halloran (Ardfert), D O'Keeffe (Moyvane), C O’Connor (Rathmore), A O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), P Walsh (Listowel Emmets), A Kennelly (Listowel Emmets), R Carroll (Austin Stacks), S Gannon (Laune Rangers), R O’Connell (St Senans)