Kerry endure nervous finish as they start Championship campaign with important win away to Dublin

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh struck for 1-6 as the Kingdom overcame Dublin in a robust encounter in Parnell Park

Dublin 1-9

Kerry 2-8

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh struck for 1-6 as Kerry overcame Dublin after a robust encounter in Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon as the League champions got their All-Ireland Championship campaign off to a winning start in the capital. The Kerry star was at her magnificent best, especially in the first half where she hit 1-5 of her total, as Kerry just about got over the winning line.

Make no mistake about it – this was not a game for the fainthearted. As physical battles go, this first round Championship game was as hardy as one will get, but significantly it was Kerry that came out with the win after a huge test from the home side who struck for the last five points on the trot to ensure some nervy moments for the Kingdom.

Kerry started the game like a team that had something to prove after their Munster Final defeat to Cork, and playing with the aid of the breeze they raced into a 1-2 to 0-1 lead by the ninth minute. Ní Mhuircheartaigh got all of Kerry’s scores, her first a punched point after she picked up a rebound when Danielle O’Leary was blocked.

Kate Sullivan pointed straight afterward for the home side, but then Ní Mhuircheartaigh struck for a goal in the third minute. Hannah O’Donoghue played a lovely 30-metre pass into the corner forward and she pivoted beautifully to go past Leah Caffrey before enjoying a bit of luck when her shot for a point dipped over Abby Shiels’ outstretched arms.

Síofra O’Shea was unlucky when Shiels saved with her leg straight afterwards, but Dublin were to strike for a goal of their own in the 10th minute. Kerry failed to gather possession from their own restart and the live-wire Caoimhe O’Connor sliced through a non-tackling Kingdom defence before parting to Orlaith Nolan who made no mistake to slot past goalkeeper Ciara Butler.

Kerry captain Síofra O'Shea reacts at the full-time whistle after her team beat Dublin in the All-Ireland SFC Round 1 match

Ní Mhuircheartaigh slotted a brace of frees, but in between Dublin’s Leah Caffrey made a magnificent block to deny Síofra O’Shea a goal in the 14th minute. Hannah Tyrell, who was well marshalled by Kayleigh Cronin, slotted a free, and Ní Mhuircheartaigh from play, replied for Kerry.

Carla Rowe got the better of the brilliant Eilis Lynch for once to kick a neat point, but the last act of the half fell to O’Donoghue to hit a beautiful slicer with the outside of her right and Kerry led 1-6 o 1-3 at half time.

With the wind on their backs and a stern talking to from their manager Mick Bohan, who was very vocal throughout the game, Dublin attacked Kerry from the throw-in but it was the visitors that struck first when Niamh Ní Chonchúir pointed three minutes in.

From the kick-out Dublin attacked at pace and Caoimhe O’Connor was hauled down in the large parallelogram by a combination of Emma Costello and Kayleigh Cronin. Carla Rowe stepped up to take the penalty but Butler went down low and with her left hand pushed the Dublin player’s effort aside.

Butler’s save could certainly be seen as a turning point as straight afterwards Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Cáit Lynch combined to put captain Síofra O’Shea through, and she punched to the net to push Kerry 2-7 to 1-4 ahead. Ní Mhuircheartaigh added another free in the 37th minute and with Eilis Lynch magnificent at the back Kerry looked to be in full control of the game. However, that was Kerry’s last score of the contest and a revitalised Dublin attacked Kerry for all they were worth from there to a nervous finish for the visitors.

Hannah Tyrell pointed from play and then Rowe hit a brace as Kerry’s massive effort for the first began to tell in their legs. Emma Costello saw yellow, and the sin bin for ten minutes, in the 46th minute, and with Tyrell hitting another free the pressure was really on now.

Tyrell added another free (Dublin’s fifth score on the trot) as Kerry’s old failings began to come back to haunt them. Hesitancy and panic set into the Kerry play in equal measure and the Dubs were like a tiger that could smell blood.

Kerry went down to thirteen players for a few minutes as Cronin was the second player to see the sin bin, although it was difficult to see why the yellow was given as both herself and her opponent seemed to run into each other on the blind side.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh receives the Player of the Match award from Helen O’Rourke, Ladies Gaelic Football Association CEO

Costello came back on the field for the final four and a half minutes and the Firies player’s toughness and cunning was badly needed for the final run in. Kerry pushed on the reset button and went back to the way the are capable of playing. The poor decision making and mistakes were kept to a minimum and they had the confidence to pass the ball in tangents to frustrate the chasing Dublin pack. At the final whistle Kerry finished as relieved but deserved winners.

Kerry’s next assignment is a home tie against Cavan on July 1 and a win will see Kerry top the group and earn a home quarter-final.

Dublin travel to Cavan next Sunday to take on the locals, and one can only expect a win for the blues that should get their campaign back on track.

KERRY: Ciara Butler; Eilis Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy; Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Louise Galvin; Lorraine Scanlon, Cait Lynch; Niamh Ní Chonchúir 0-1, Siofra O’Shea 1-0; Anna Galvin, Hannah O’Donoghue 0-1, Danielle O’Leary, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1-6 (0-2f). Subs: Niamh Carmody for L Galvin (39), Aoife Dillane for C Murphy (43), A Harrington for H O’Donoghue (49), Caoimhe Evans for N Ní Chonchuir (59).

DUBLIN: Abby Shiels; Niamh Crowley, Leah Caffrey, Aoife Kane; Orlagh Nolan 1-0, Martha Byrne, Eilish O’Dowd; Lauren Magee, Chloe Darby; Caoimhe O’Connor, Jodi Egan, Kate Sullivan 0-1; Faye O’Connell Bell, Hannah Tyrell 0-5 (4f), Carla Rowe 0-3 (1f). Subs: Niamh Hetherton for F O’Connell Bell (ht), Sinead Wylde for C Darby (35), Danielle Lawless for J Egan (40), Orla Martin for K Sullivan (45), Niamh Donlon for A Kane (57).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)