Kerry end season with convincing win over Laois but fail to reach All-Ireland quarter-finals

Kerry did what they could in beating Laois by a big score but Westmeath’s win over Meath ensured those two teams qualified for the All-Ireland quarter-finals

Laois 0-9

Kerry 2-15

Kerry’s season has ended after the team failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the intermediate championship, but there is some consolation in knowing they bow out on the back of an impressive win away to Laois in the final Group 3 game, albeit it wasn’t enough to see them finish in the top two of their group and reach the last eight knock-out phase of the competition.

Essentially, as well as beating Laois by a big margin, Kerry needed Westmeath to lose by a similarly wide margin to Meath and hope those two outcomes would be enough to improve their scoring difference and take them above Westmeath.

Kerry came good on what they could control, namely beating Laois, and they did so in superb style, not only playing with composed power and discipline, but also showing a sharp cutting edge in turning possession into scores. Unfortunately, the other result didn’t go Kerry’s way in that Westmeath had a surprise 4-11 to 2-7 victory over an already qualified Meath (one suspects that Meath did not throw the full kitchen sink at that contest), which sees the two Leinster neighbours qualify for the knock-out stages.

Camogie, of course, hit the headlines in a bad way last weekend as the organisation protested at the lack of any substantial progress in regards to the provision of a charter of players' right despite verbal assurances being made publicly quite a while back. One consequence of that was the sight of both Kerry and Laois lining up together to show their support for the national stance.

As to the match itself, the Kerry players, including their interim management team of Pete Young, Ger McCarthy and Shane McElligott, showed quickly that they were in Rathdowney with a purpose. Mind you, so did Laois, who very quickly (and very understandably) made it clear that they were up for a real battle as well, with neither side conceding any quarter. It was tough hurling, and no harm at all in that.

Jackie Horgan cracked over a beauty in the first minute to open Kerry's account. Clodagh Tynan replied and Eimear Hassett put the home side in front. Jackie replied with a well struck free but the outstanding Aimee Collier, one of Laois' greatest servants in recent years, put them back in front and the dangerous Hassett added another to make it 0-4 to 0-2.

Kerry were collectively composed and began to open small gaps and win those small 50/50 battles all over the field. Horgan, who was again and has all year been Kerry's main scorer, levelled scores at four points apiece with pointed frees in the 18th and 19th minutes to kick-start a period of Kerry dominance.

Kerry then put over seven points on the trot without reply while also going very close to goal on a number of occasions, only to be thwarted at the last second by heroics from Aisling McAuley and goalkeeper Maggie Randle. Corner forward Caoimhe Spillane was proving quite a handful for the Laois defence as she utilised her direct pace to good effect, notching two clever points on the run and also winning two frees, meat and drink for Horgan.

Kerry rounded off the half with a booming 70-metre free from Patrice Diggin. The half-time whistle gave Laois a badly needed respite; at that stage the tide was only flowing one way and rising with Kerry leading 0-9 to 0-4.

Credit to Laois, they are a good team and were still stubbornly refusing to bow out quietly. They came at Kerry after the restart and awkward hard questions of Kerry's defence. And credit to that defence too, they were excellent. As a unit this was one of the best Kerry defensive displays of the season, capably marshalled by Niamh Leen in the centre. Caoimhe Spillane put over a Kerry point in the 33rd minute to which Grainne Delaney replied from play for Laois. Significantly, though, Laois were not to score again until the 50th minute.

Kerry weathered every bit of storm and came back fast and hard. Horgan made it a six-point game with a free and then struck a goal as, rather than take the time to bring an incoming free under control, she simply struck it cleanly in the air, catching the goalkeeper and everybody else unawares as it hit the net to make it 1-11 to 0-5.

Kerry didn't let up the pressure – they couldn't afford to, when they knew how important a big scoring margin might turn out to be. Horgan led the way with unerring accuracy, but she also had great support from the likes of Spillane, Clodagh Walsh, Kate Lynch particularly prominent. Although Laois defended resolutely, they were pressured into coughing up frees, with Jackie slotting three in a row to make it 1-14 to 0-6 on 50 minutes.

Kerry had the game wrapped up at this stage and made a number of substitutions. The last 10 minutes was played out without any real drama. Laois added three frees to their own tally, two from Aimee Collier and another from the impressive, who made her senior breakthrough just last year. Diggin slotted over a long-range point from play on 52 minutes and the scoring concluded with a late Kerry goal from Julianne O’Keeffe to seal a deserved victory.

Great play and a great victory, one of their best performances of a very good year, but unfortunately it wasn't enough and Kerry will miss out out the knock-out stages, while Laois will have to face a relegation battle along with Dublin and Carlow.

Overall, Kerry played 12 competitive games and won nine, including the Division 2 league title in Croke Park, and drew one (Westmeath). They lost just two games, to heavy favourites Cork in the Munster Intermediate Final and then to Meath in the Championship, the current favourites to take the Intermediate All Ireland this year.

Unfortunately now they face a long wait now until their next game.

KERRY: Aoife Fitzgerald, Michelle Costello, Sara Murphy, Rachel McCarthy, Áine O’Connor, Niamh Leen, Aoife Behan, Kate Lynch, Patrice Diggin (0-2), Ellen O’Donoghue, Jackie Horgan 1-10 (0-8f), Clodagh Walsh, Caoimhe Spillane (0-3), Anne Marie Leen, Norette Casey. Subs: Laura Collins for Kate Lynch (45), Julianne O’Keeffe 1-0 for Norette Casey (50), Kate Buckley for Jackie Horgan (55), Ciara O’Sullivan for Anne Marie Leen (55), Emma Conway for Clodagh Walsh (55).

LAOIS: Maggie Randle, Aedin Lowry, Aisling McCauley, Fiona Scully, Katie Dunican, Mary Hyland, Aimee Collier (0-3f), Karla Whelan, Gemma Hoare, Clodagh Tynan (0-2), Gráinne Delaney (0-1), Alice Walsh, Gráinne O’Reilly, Shauna Phelan, Amy Flanagan, Eimear Hassett 0-3 (2f). Subs: Emily Carroll for Katie Dunican (25), Leah Daly for Mary Hyland (ht).

REFEREE: Karol Collins (Gaillimh)