Kerry draw no consolation after throwing away 10-point lead against Cork in Munster Championship clash

Kerry ladies must beat Tipperary next weekend to be assured of their place in the Munster SFC final where they are likely to meet Cork again

Cork 2-14

Kerry 2-14

If ever there was a draw that felt like a loss it was this one. Let’s make no mistake about it – Kerry were magnificent for most of the contest, but in the last twelve minutes Cork came to life and scored 2-4 on the bounce as the Kingdom barely hung on for a draw.

When substitute Danielle O’Leary popped over a point in the 56th minutes to put Kerry 2-14 to 0-10 ahead this game looked done and dusted as far as the visitors were concerned, and the Kingdom looked set to record their biggest win over Cork in many a season. Twelve minutes later and the green and gold were hanging on for dear life when Katie Quirke scored the equalising point for the rebels.

The final whistle sounded shortly afterwards, and Kerry were happy to hear it – although they won’t have been pleased overall with referee Patrick Smith’s whistling in that fourth quarter of the game. Essentially though, Kerry should have seen out the game prior to that, but credit to Cork who never waved the proverbial white flag.

Kerry didn’t start the game particularly well as a number of poor kick passes were easily mopped up by the Cork backs, and the rebels broke at pace to slot over three on the bounce from the dangerous Doireann O’Sullivan (free) and Emma Quirke, before Niamh Ní Chonchúir got the kingdom off the mark after good work from Mary O’Connell.

Kerry’s first goal came straight from the kick out. The hard working Ní Mhuircheartaigh was involved – as was Fiadhna Tangney – and Niamh Carmody made no mistake with a neat finish past Maebh O’Sullivan. Kerry were cruising and Niamh Ní Chonchúir popped over a score although it took a brave block at the other end from Emma Costello to stop Cork from scoring a goal.

Kerry continued to press up on the Cork kick out and it was paying rich dividends as they pushed 1-6 to 0-5 ahead by the 30th minute, with Fiadhna Tangney’s point after an assist by Lorraine Scanlon especially noteworthy. Scanlon was magnificent at the heart of the kingdom engine room and covered every blade of the pristine Pairc Uí Chaoimh surface in a performance that was typical of her continuing excellence.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh pointed a free and then Kerry really should have scored their second goal when after Niamh Carmody went on a great run her shot was easily dealt with by O’Sullivan with Tangney screaming for the pass in isolation close to goal. Cork’s Doireann O’Sullivan pointed from the kickout, but the kingdom led by 1-7 to 0-7 at half time.

Cork started the second half with intent and Ciara Butler, a late replacement for the named Mary Ellen Bolger, made a great stop from Katie Quirke although Erika O’Shea now deployed at midfield scored a nice point afterwards. Next came Kerry’s second goal. Fiadhna Tangney played a sweet ball into Siofra O’Shea who was smashed to the ground by Maebh O’Sullivan forcing a stoppage of a number of minutes with the Kerry captain eventually having to leave the field.

When play resumed Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh stepped up and struck an unstoppable penalty past O’Sullivan. Kerry were steaming now, and by the 48th minute pushed 2-12 to 0-9 ahead with Aoife Dillane and Anna Galvin scoring peaches of points. Mary O’Connell and Danielle O’Leary added scores and with fifty six minutes on the clock Kerry led by ten.

What happened thereafter will have the Kerry management scratching their heads. Was it that Kerry took their foot off the pedal? Maybe. Was it that Cork suddenly awoke from their slumber? Possibly. What is certain is that the Cork substitutes played a huge part in their comeback and the team as a unit dominated thereafter.

Eimear Kiely pointed a free and then Orlaith Cahalane, one of those afore mentioned subs, got at the end of a high ball to punch to the back of the net with the Kerry defence asleep. Kiely (free) and Ciara O’Sullivan added further points but worse was to come when the superb Kiely hit an unstoppable shot past Butler for the rebels second goal.

Suddenly Cork were within a point of a visibly shaken Kerry but the home side appeared to have lost their chance when first Kiely shot wide from a good position and then Ciara O’Sullivan dropped her effort short into Butler’s bread basket. Had Kerry weathered the Cork onslaught and escaped with victory?

No said Katie Quirke, and the corner forward showed nerves of steel to kick the equalising score and the sides finished with a point apiece. Kerry must now beat Tipperary next weekend to ensure their place in the Munster Final. On the other side Cork will take on Waterford with the winner of that one also into the final.

CORK: Maebh O’Sullivan, Melissa Duggan, Eimear Meaney, Maire O’Callaghan, Katie Quirke, Shauna Kelly, Erika O’Shea 0-1; Sarah Healy, Hannah Looney; Emma Cleary, Doireann O’Sullivan 0-4 (1f), Libby Coppinger 0-2; Katie Quirke 0-2, Eimear Kiely 1-4 (2f), Ciara O’Sullivan. Subs: Daire Kiely for Quirke (42), Laura O’Mahony for E Cleary (42), Aoife Healy for S Healy (47), Orlaith Cahalane 1-1 for D O’Sullivan (51), Maire O’Callaghan for H Looney (57).

KERRY: Ciara Butler; Eilis Lynch , Kayleigh Cronin, Aoife Dillane 0-1; Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Cait Lynch; Lorraine Scanlon, Mary O’Connell 0-1; Niamh Carmody 1-0, Niamh Ní Chonchúir 0-2, Anna Galvin 0-1; Fiadhna Tangney 0-1, Siofra O’Shea, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-2f). Subs: Danielle O’Leary 0-1 for S O’Shea (35), Hannah O’Donoghue for F Tangney (42), Louise Galvin for A O’Connell (50), Ciara Murphy for A Dillane (54), Amy Harrington for L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (58).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford)