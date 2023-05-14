Kerry do enough to beat Tipperary and set up a Munster final showdown with Cork on May 28

The Kingdom led by 10 points at half time but failed to score after the 32nd minute against a limited Tipperary team in Bansha

Kerry 2-8

Tipperary 1-5

Kerry are through to the TG4 Munster SFC Final where they will take on old rivals Cork in Mallow on May 28, after a Jekyll and Hyde performance against Tipperary where they mixed a brilliant first half with an ultra sloppy second half in Bansha this afternoon.

There was never any danger that Tipperary would actually beat the Kingdom as, in truth, the home side was quite limited, but Kerry’s second half performance will give their management plenty of food for thought as they failed to add anything extra to their 2-8 total after Lorraine Scanlon’s point in the 32nd minute.

In fact, Tipperary outscored Kerry by 1-3 to 0-2 in that second period and they might have added another goal if Aishling Moloney, who failed to score in the game, had been able to gain possession of the ball after a sweeping move saw her drift behind the Kerry cover in the 61st minute.

While Kerry might have stumbled over the line by way of their second half performance, they played some scintillating football in the opening half that was a pleasure to watch. The Kerry movement, understanding, and off the ball running was a sight to behold, and Tipperary couldn’t live with the Kingdom’s level of intensity.

Anna Galvin, who had a brilliant game, got the scoreboard operator working in the very first minute when she slotted over after Níamh Ní Chonchúir’s palmed effort was initially batted out by Tipperary goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick.

Tipperary’s star player Aishling Moloney was showing uncharacteristic profligacy in front of goal and shot two bad wides from handy enough frees, and Kerry were to punish them to the full extent soon afterwards with their first goal in the sixth minute.

Lorraine Scanlon, busy as always, did the spadework and Danielle O’Leary did what she does best when shooting low and hard past Fitzpatrick for a brilliant goal. Hannah O’Donoghue added a point straight afterwards – assisted by Ní Chonchúir – and Kerry were playing some beautiful high octane attacking football that had Tipperary at sixes and sevens.

Goal number two came in the ninth minute. Hannah O’Donoghue, looking very lively, played an eye of the needle pass into Danielle O’Leary. Her pass across goal saw centre half back Emma Costello initially hit the crossbar with a palmed effort but Costello made no mistake with the second bite of the cherry and punched to the back of the onion sack.

The hard working Ní Chonchúir added another point soon afterwards and with only ten minutes gone Kerry led by 2-3 to no score. Tipperary finally got off the mark when Emma Morrissey, after taking over the free taking duties from Moloney, pointed a placed ball, but O’Leary scored a fine individual effort for the Kingdom a minute later.

O’Leary had the ball in the Tipperary net in the 15th minute but it was ruled out for a square ball, but Kerry added points before the interval with a Niamh Carmody brace, although the rangy wing forward had to go off shortly afterwards after taking a blow of the ball to the face. Morrissey added a free for the home side, but it was Kerry that took a commanding 2-6 to 0-2 lead in at the half time break.

The Kerry support were thirsty for more champagne football in the second half and although Tipperary’s Morrissey scored her first from play 15 seconds in, Ní Chonchúir (following a brilliant turnover from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh) and Scanlon got Kerry motoring once more.

From here on the champagne was certainly put back in the ice bucket as Tipperary piled bodies back into defence and Kerry began to turn over the ball with alarming frequency. The crisp sharp passing that was a feature of the first half was now replaced by some clumsy, almost slapdash, passing that gave a limited Tipperary the opportunity to work themselves back into the game.

Tipperary were no great shakes either, it must be said, and after kicking a couple of poor wides and dropping the ball to Ciara Butler’s hands, Neasa Towey got their second score of the second half in the 53rd minute.

They then carved out what looked like a goal chance but took one pass too many with Kerry backpedalling, but when Angela McGuigan was fouled in the large parallelogram Emma Morrissey stepped up to bury the penalty to the Butler’s net with a rasper of a penalty.

The home side carved out another goal chance but Moloney left the ball slip from her grasp with only Butler to beat. Full back Lucy Spillane popped up with the last score of the game in the 65th minute but it was too little too late as Kerry finished six-point winners safe in the knowledge that they have plenty of improving to do before the Munster final in two weeks time.

TIPPERARY: Lauren Fitzpatrick, Cliona O’Dwyer, Lucy Spillane 0-1, Emma Cronin; Niamh Martin, Laura Morrissey, Elaine Kelly; Emma Morrissey 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Maria Curley, Maureen Murphy, Marie Creedon, Aine Delaney, Ava Fennessy, Aishling Moloney, Angela McGuigan. Subs: Clara English for A Fennessy (22), Katelyn Downey for N Martin (40), Sarah Flynn for E Kelly (40), Emma O’Sullivan for M Creedon (52).

KERRY: Ciara Butler, Ciara O’Brien, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy, Louise Galvin, Emma Costello 1-0, Cait Lynch; Lorraine Scanlon 0-1, Mary O’Connell, Niamh Carmody 0-2, Niamh Ní Chonchúir 0-2, Anna Galvin 0-1, Hannah O’Donoghue 0-1, Danielle O’Leary 1-1, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Subs: Caoimhe Evans for N Carmody (38), Niamh Broderick for C O’Brien (43), Erica McGlynn for L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (47), Rachel Dwyer for H O’Donoghue (58), Ciara McCarthy for L Scanlon (62).

Referee: Jason Murphy (Cork)

In the other game in the Munster Championship, Cork also qualified for the final following their 2-10 to 0-4 win over Waterford at Clonakilty on Sunday afternoon. More than 1,000 people were present at the West Cork venue, where a first half goal from Doireann O’Sullivan put Cork on their way to a deserved win. Cork led 1-5 to 0-3 at half time, and a second goal from Laura Fitzgerald late in the game settled the matter beyond doubt.