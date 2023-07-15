Kerry dethrone Meath after royal battle in the rain to set up All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo

Kerry had a 10-point lead at half time but scored just one point against a second half gale-force wind and a defiant Meath team that had beaten them in last year’s All-Ireland final

Kerry midfielder Lorraine Scanlon in action against Áine Sheridan of Meath during the TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry 2-8

Meath 0-10

A performance full of resilience, power, skill, and never say die spirit propelled Kerry to a brilliant four-point victory over reigning All-Ireland champions Meath on a night to remember at Austin Stack Park in the driving rain and a gale-force wind.

It wasn’t pretty, the conditions made sure of that, but not one member of this Kerry ladies side will care as the Kingdom’s finest secured a place in the quarter final where they will meet Mayo at Semple Stadium, Thurles in two weeks.

Kerry, playing with the aid of the gale in the first half, hassled and harried Meath for all their worth and completely upset any rhythm that the Royals tried to muster. This was Kerry at their dogged best and they not only matched the famed Meath machine in both structure and aggression, but in the finish Kerry had the superior skill set to get the job done.

The foundation for Kerry’s win was laid in a brilliant first half, when playing with the November type conditions into the Dunne’s Store end of the ground they attacked the champions from the very first whistle.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh got Kerry off the mark after three minutes with Niamh Carmody and Hannah O’Donoghue heavily involved and Siofra O’Shea, who is proving to be a magnificent leader, followed up with a beauty from almost 40 metres two minutes later.

Emma Duggan replied with the first of her five pointed frees and Meath threatened for a goal when Aoibhin Cleary ghosted behind the cover but the final handpass skidded off the turf and out wide.

Duggan levelled matters in the 11th minute after the strong running Aoife Minogue was fouled, but then Kerry went for the jugular and slotted a goal and three points in a three-minute spell to rock the Royals.

The Kingdom’s goal came in the 13th minute when Siofra O’Shea’s long distance shot for a point was misjudged in the wind by Monica McGuirk, and the raindrops danced on the net as the ball floated in over the Meath goalkeeper into the goal.

Kerry sensed blood now and pushed up on the Meath kick-out with Ní Mhuircheartaigh (free), and Níamh Ní Chonchúir with a brilliant brace of scores pushing last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists 1-5 to 0-2 ahead.

Kerry were flying now with Carmody, Anna Galvin and Ní Chonchúir working their socks off and Cáit Lynch outstanding as time and again she drove her side forward. Kerry wanted a second goal, and it came in the 19th minute.

O’Donoghue and Carmody were involved initially, and in the finish it was O’Shea who provided the assist for Carmody to finish smartly. The roar from the huge Kerry support at Austin Stack Park showed how much it meant to them as Carmody turned away and celebrated with clinched fists.

Duggan got one back with a free but the final two scores of the half fell to Lorraine Scanlon, who was now stationed at full forward, and Ní Mhuircheartaigh as Kerry took a 2-7 to 0-3 lead into the welcome confines of the dressing room at half time.

The rain came down in biblical proportions at the start of the second half and the players found it extremely difficult to keep their feet in the conditions. Duggan (free) and O’Donoghue with a good score in the 34th minutes traded points but that was to prove to be Kerry’s last score of the game as, like the true champions they have been for the last two years, Meath threw everything at Kerry in an effort to claw the game back.

Vikki Wall started to become a more prominent figure and shot two points on the bounce, with the Kerry kick-out now under the type of pressure that Meath experienced in the opening half. Duggan added another free, but then Kerry goalkeeper Ciara Butler was forced into a brilliant interception as Meath attacked in waves.

The impressive Minogue found Duggan for her first point from play to make the score 2-8 to 0-9 with 15 minutes left to play and it was from here on in that the Kerry defence really earned its corn.

Duggan had a really fine second half for Meath and hit her second point from play in the 53rd minute but that was to be Meath’s last score as Kerry really battened down the hatches from there on in.

Kayleigh Cronin was like a rock at full back whilst Cait and Eilis Lynch stood up to everything that Meath threw at them. In truth though, Kerry defended brilliantly as a collective with fine moments for many of their players, while victory was secured by the Kingdom’s ability to keep possession in the final few minutes.

There were a few scary moments as well though and the Kerry defence had to be alert to keep out a Duggan attempt at a goal from a quick free, and Cronin and Cait Lynch combined brilliantly to prevent a high free from 40 metres by Vikki Wall from bobbling into the Kerry goals.

Kerry nearly had a goal at the other end when a flowing move saw Ní Mhuircheartaigh bring out a fine stop from McGuirk and from the resultant ‘45’ Kerry played keep ball to secure a brilliant victory.

With the back-to-back champions now out of the championship, all four semi-finalists in a fortnight will fancy their chances of getting their name inscribed on the Brendan Martin Cup next month.

Kerry, having taken down the champions, will surely carry the favourite’s tag to go all the way and lift their first All-Ireland title since 1993. With a performance of such character on a wretched evening, it might be foolish to think they won’t.

KERRY: Ciara Butler, Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy, Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Cáit Lynch, Lorraine Scanlon 0-1, Louise Galvin, Niamh Carmody 1-0, Niamh Ní Chonchúir 0-2, Anna Galvin, Hannah O’Donoghue 0-1, Síofra O’Shea 1-1, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-3 (1f). Subs: Danielle O'Leary for L Galvin (37), Amy Harrington for N Ní Chonchuir (48), Mary O'Connell for N Carmody (50), Niamh Broderick for H O’Donoghue (56)

MEATH: Monica McGuirk; Áine Sheridan, Mary Kate Lynch, Katie Newe; Niamh Gallogly, Shauna Ennis, Emma Duggan 0-7 (5f); Máire O’Shaughnessy, Aoife Minogue; Megan Thynne, Vikki Wall 0-3, Orlagh Lally, Aoibhin Cleary, Stacey Grimes, Niamh O’Sullivan. Subs: Meadhbh Byrne for A Cleary (35), Orlaith Mallon for S Grimes (40), Shelly Melia for M O’Shaughnessy (57)

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway)