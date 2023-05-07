Kerry confirmed as top seed in Group 1 with highly anticipated game against Mayo in Killarney in two weeks

As Munster champions Kerry will play the beaten Leinster finalist, Dublin or Louth, as well as Mayo and Cork in Group 1 of the All-Ireland SFC Group Phase starting on May 20/21

Jordan Flynn of Mayo is tackled by Tadhg Morley during the Allianz Football League Division One match between Mayo and Kerry at MacHale Park in Castlebar in February. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Kerry’s retention of the Munster Senior Football Championship title – the county’s 84th – also confirms the team’s place in Group 1 of the All-Ireland SFC Group Phase, with Kerry as no.1 seed for the round robin series.

Kerry’s involvement in Group 1 will begin with the visit of Mayo (third seed) to Fitzgerald Stadium on the weekend of May 20/21, for a game that will be expected to draw a huge crowd to Killarney.

Having been well beaten, 2-14 to 1-0, by Mayo in their League meeting in February, Kerry will be out to avenge that heavy loss, but also get the upperhand in the group that will see the group winner qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals, without the need to play a Preliminary Quarter-final.

Two weeks later, on the weekend of June 3/4, Kerry will play Cork (fourth seed) in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, with that game most likely to be played on Saturday, June 3, given that the Cork City Marathon is happening on the Sunday of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Kerry’s final group game will see them face the beaten Leinster finalists two weeks later, on the weekend on June 17/18. That no.1 seed versus no.2 seed game will be played at a neutral venue, and in the more likely scenario of it being Louth, O’Moore Park in Portlaoise would seem a logical neutral venue.

As for Jack O’Connor’s thoughts, the Kerry manager knows much tougher tests lie ahead from here on, with Mayo certain to test the All-Ireland champions’ pulse much more than either Clare or Tipperary have done in the last few weeks.

“Of course, there is no point in resting on our laurels,” he said, reflecting in the good and not so good of their Munster final win over Clare. “We feel we need to tighten up a few things. We were fluid at times up front, but we still left a good few scores after us and we still conceded 15 points, which is a bit more than we we were hoping. So, we have a bit to work on but happy enough. Any day, you get five goals in a Munster final is a good day.”

Does a 14-point win over Clare, a fortnight after a 20-point win over Tipperary, seem like good or bad preparation for that Mayo game in a fortnight?

”That doesn’t come into it because you are playing whatever opposition that is in front of you. Clare had a great win over Cork so we were wary coming in today. We needed to be professional in our approach and by and large, we were.

"We’re expecting a tough battle in Killarney against Mayo and a great game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Cork. The shadow boxing is over now and we’ll hope to go at it all guns blazing. I still rate Cork. I don’t care what anyone says. I think they were caught maybe on an off-day against Clare,” O’Connor said.

Each group winner in the round robin series will qualify straight to the All-Ireland Quarter-finals, two weeks after the final round of Group Phase games. The second and third placed teams will have to play a Preliminary Quarter-final, a week after the Group Phase ends and a week before the All-Ireland Quarter-finals. Does the Kerry manager feel it will be important to avoid a Preliminary quarter-final?

“Well, if we’re in that we’d have to lose at least one match. I don’t like losing matches lads,” he said.

With regard to some injury issues in the squad, O’Connor said Paul Murphy and Donal O’Sullivan have small hamstring issues, while Jason Foley, who came over late on in the Munster Final, will be assessed in the coming days, but the Kerry manager is confident it is nothing too series for the full back.

“We had an injury to Paul Murphy that necessitated a change in the back line,” O’Connor said. “Paul is okay. He did the warm up there. He has a minor hamstring. Donal O’Sullivan has something similar. Paul got his in the Tipperary game. It’s minor enough, he should be back in contention.

“Jason Foley was feeling his hamstring. It may just be cramp. We’ll see.

"On the face of it, this looks like a better schedule. Two weeks between games. No time to rest on your laurels. You just recover, get ready for the next game. There’s going to be attrition, there’s going to be injuries. So we’ll need our panel. That’s why we gave the likes of Mike Breen a spin there today. We feel we’re going to be tested, panel-wise, over the next God knows how long.”