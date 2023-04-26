Kerry complete three-in-a-row of Munster minor football titles after six-point win over Tipperary

Kerry 1-14

Tipperary 1-8

Kerry are the Munster Minor B champions for the third year in a row after a well-earned six-point victory over Tipperary in Mallow on Saturday. When these sides last met in Bansha earlier in the season there was just one point separating the sides, with Kerry coming out in top in tough conditions.

Conditions were perfect in Mallow with Tipperary registering the first score of the game from Molly Gilmartin. Katie Doe drew the sides level shortly after as there was little to separate the sides in the early exchanges in an evenly matched contest where scores were exchanged throughout the half. A Julia Curtin free in the eight-minute saw Kerry take the lead for the first time.

Captain Sarah Ryan pointed for Tipperary to draw the sides level again. The sides were level on five different occasions in the first half and it wasn’t until the twenty-eight minute when Kerry took the lead from a Julia Curtin free that Kerry would stay in the lead for the remainder of the game.

Two further Julia Curtin frees and a Tipperary free from Ciara O’Hara saw Kerry’s advantage stretched out to two. Tipperary had a chance to take the lead going in at halftime but Aoife Looney saved well in the Kerry goal as Kerry went in eight points to six in front. Kerry started the second half the strongest scoring two unanswered points. Leah McMahon with her first of the afternoon to stretch the lead to four.

The crucial stage came five minutes into the second half. Julia Curtin, whose free taking had being excellent throughout the game, saw her attempted free drop short but Leah McMahon was quickest to react and her shot ended up in the goal to see Kerry’s lead extend to seven.

Sarah Ryan pointed for Tipperary to reduce the deficit to six. Midway through the half Kerry were dealt a blow when captain Roisín Rahilly was sin binned. Tipperary took full advantage scoring 1-01 in quick succession. The goal coming from Ava Ryan after she intercepted Aoife Looney kick-out. The deficit was now down to three but it would turn out to be Tipperary’s final score of the game.

Two points from Clara Daly and Julia Curtin with her eighth point saw Kerry win out deserving winners and progress to the All Ireland semi-final stage.

KERRY: A Looney, K Fuery, R Smith, L Reilly, C Gannon, R Rahilly, O McKenna, E Ní Laighinn, K Enright, A Curtin, L McMahon 1-1, N Quinn, K Doe 0-3, J Curtin 0-8 (7f), C Daly 0-2. Subs: G Reidy for O McKenna, T Murphy for O McKenna, G Gill for L Reilly

TIPPERARY: R Johnston, P Quirke, C M Hickey, E Roche, N O’Farrell, T Hoare, H Brennan, E Franklin, N Martin, E Sumner, C O’Hora 0-4f, S Ryan 0-2, A Ryan 1-1, S McBride, M Gilmartin 0-1. Subs: C Casey for R Johnston (inj), A Daly for E Sumner, E Dolan for M Gilmartin, E Carey for S McBrides