Kerry Club IFC: Shock of sorts as Milltown/Castlemaine beat Killarney Legion for place in county final

The Mid Kerry club led by three points at half time and maintained that lead at the finish, thanks to a second half goal from Cathal Moriarty

Cillian Burke of Milltown/Castlemaine in action against Eoghan O'Sullivan of Killarney Legion during the County Intermediate Football Championship semi-final in the Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13

Killarney Legion 1-10

Killarney Legion were listed among the early favourites for a return to senior ranks but they came a cropper against a very hungry and clinical Milltown/Castlemaine whose reputation is growing with every game and will be further enhanced by a sparkling display here that was fully deserving of victory.

The Mid Kerry club were good value for this three-point win against a Legion team that started with former Footballers of the Year, James O’Donoghue, and never really caught fire as a collective unit.

A foul on Donal Kelliher saw Éanna O’Connor fire over the opening point. The former Kildare senior adds a real cutting edge for Milltown on the scoreboard – they always had good footballers – and he was at his remarkable best here. Legion were very quickly back on terms though, Will Shine showing all his skill to loft over his shoulder. Cathal Moriarty replied to nudge Milltown/Castlemaine back in front.

Rob Leen has scored in every game so far and once again tore up from corner back to split the posts, with Cian Gammelll becoming the second Legion defender on the scoreboard a minute later. They were winning plenty of possession, but struggling to find space against a well-organised Milltown defence, clocking up three wides on the trot under sustained pressure.

Cilllian Burke slipped off to Cathal Moriarty for his second point and the teams were level again. Milltown/Castlemaine were finding their stride now, Kieran O’Carroll lofting over a beauty. Darragh Lyne did well to power through but was robbed before he could launch a thunderbolt and instead a foul on Cillian Burke saw Éanna O’Connor extend the lead, with another great shot by Dylan O’Neill putting them ahead by 0-6 to 0-3.

Will Shine showed great reactions to steal in and intercept a risky short kick-out but couldn’t find the space to finish it and instead, a well-taken mark by Éanna O’Connor saw the sharpshooter extend his tally. Shine was looking dangerous for Legion whenever they got ball into him fast enough and he laid off to Jonathan Lyne to trim the gap, but Éanna replied with a free. A good point from Finbarr Murphy put a goal between them again.

Gavin Horan, always impressive in a midfield dominated by Milltown/Castlemaine, shrugged through a number of half-hearted tackles to drive in on goal, but was denied by a really spectacular block by Danny Sheahan, with Éanna neatly slotting the ’45’. Just before the break, Podge O’Connor won a free slotted over by Finbarr Murphy – so far, Legion’s defenders were looking more dangerous than their forwards.

At half-time Millltown/Castlemaine were 0-9 to 0-6 ahead and showing scant regard for the underdog status they carried into this semi-final.

Killarney Legion poked and prodded for an opening at the start of the second half, but it only illustrated their problem as they were forced to go backwards time and again in search of an outlet. Will Shine did eventually win a free converted by Finbarr Murphy, but it was little enough reward for so much effort.

At the other end Cathal Moriarty rose high with Danny Sheahan and was then alert enough to fist the loose ball goalwards, but Brian Kelly was well-positioned and the whistle had already sounded for a free out. The direct speed of the attack was illustrative of the different approach of the two sides, though, and Milltown’s reward wasn’t long in coming.

It was another great defensive turnover by an impressive Pa Wrenn that gave them possession, and Cillian Burke immediately carried down the field at pace before laying off to Cathal Moriarty for a clever dummy and finish past the hapless Kelly. The score was 1-9 to 0-7, and Brendan Casey’s drive saw Éanna O’Connor add a free to put six between them.

Pádraig Lucey made a drive forward himself for Legion and got in on goal, with Brendan Casey diving on his boot just as he was about to pull the trigger. After consulting with his umpire, referee Paul Hayes signalled a penalty and Ryan O’Grady smoothly converted to give his team a lifeline, 1-10 to 1-7.

Eoghan O’Sullivan trimmed the gap to two, but an assured Cillian Burke pointed in reply. Legion had no choice but to push forward now, and that meant space that Milltown/Castlemaine could exploit. A foul on Cillian saw the unshakeable Éanna O’Connor once again slot over. Legion lost Jonathan Lyne to an unlucky enough second yellow before Gavin Horan closed out Milltown’s scoring.

Legion did press hard, with a foul on Will Shine pointed by Ryan O’Grady to put a goal between them, but that goal never looked likely and all they could muster was one last defiant point from James O’Donoghue. It will be a long winter for them, while going on this display, it could be a glorious one for Milltown/Castlemaine yet.

MILLTOWN/CASTLEMAINE: Cormac Leane, Ciarán O’Connor, Pa Wrenn, Anthony Kelliher, Kieran O’Carroll (0-1), David Roche, Gavin McKenna, Donal Dennehy, Gavin Horan (0-1), Brendan Casey, Éanna O’Connor 0-7 (5f, 1 m, 1 ‘45’), Dylan O’Neill (0-1), Cathal Moriarty (1-2), Cillian Burke (0-1), Donal Kelliher.

Subs: Jonathan O’Sullivan for Dylan O’Neill (42), Gavin McKenna for Donal Kelliher (52), Jerome Flynn for Cathal Moriarty (55), Brendan Delaney for Gavin McKenna (60), Cian O’Connor for Donal Dennehy (63).

KILLARNEY LEGION: Brian Kelly, Podge O’Connor, Danny Sheahan, Rob Leen (0-1), Cian Gammell (0-1), Darragh O’Doherty, Darragh Fleming, Pádraig Lucey, Darragh Lyne, Finbarr Murphy 0-3 (2f), Jonathan Lyne (0-1), Eoghan O’Sullivan (0-1), Peter O’Sullivan, William Shine (0-1), Peter McCarthy.

Subs: Jamie O’Sullivan for Peter McCarthy (19), Ryan O’Grady 1-1, 1-0 pen, 1f for Peter O’Sullivan (40), Jamie Alade for Pádraig Lucey (48), James O’Donoghue 0-1 for Darragh Fleming (50), Billy McGuire for Finbarr Murphy (56)

REFEREE: Paul Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys)