Kerry Club IFC: Rejuvenated Austin Stacks lay down a marker in Glenflesk

The Rockies are through to the semi-finals and after this display few will want to draw them

Donagh McKivergan of Austin Stacks in action against Emmett Finnan of Glenflesk during the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship Quarter Final in Glenflesk on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Glenflesk 0-12

Austin Stacks 1-18

This was something we haven't seen from Austin Stacks in quite a while.

These have been tough times for the storied Rock, slipping down to Intermediate last year and going down from Division 1 in this year's County League.

Injury, unfortunately, is becoming a big part of the narrative in club football at the moment – games are coming very thick and fast right now – and Stacks have been hit harder than most.

With Glenflesk on an upward curve after some very impressive displays and young talent like Luke Crowley and the Bowlers stepping up superbly to senior football, and especially after Stacks had lost out to Desmonds while fielding a mere four of their 2021 County Championship winning team, this one felt slightly weighted to the home side. Then the Rock started rolling.

Seán Quilter lofted over a beauty from distance – you can't stop that kind of power from that kind of range. Minutes later good work by Armin Heinrich saw him add a second.

Chris O'Donoghue made a great burst forward for Glenflesk, but Heinrich superbly blocked it when the goal was threatened. Ian Roche laid off to big brother Darragh to put Glenflesk on the board; they weren't going to give anything too easily, but this was Stacks of old, purposeful and direct and hungry, and the outstanding Michael O'Donnell soon opened his account.

A lively Luke Crowley cancelled that out, but O'Donnell clipped over a free after referee Seamus Mulvhill did well to spot holding inside on Shane O'Callaghan.

Stacks did kick a few wides at that stage, while Patrick D'Arcy once more cut the gap to one. This was highly entertaining and wholehearted football on both sides.

Michael O'Donnell put two between them again, but a foul on Luke Crowley saw Tommy Bowler split the posts. Stacks looked that bit more dangerous up front, though both defences he;ld up strongly, with Shane O'Callaghan and Michael O'Donnell stretching the lead.

Killian O'Sullivan responded with possibly the best score so far from distance, but a free from Seán Quilter had Stacks deservedly in front at the break. Half-time Austin Stacks 0-8 Glenflesk 0-5.

A clash of heads between Armin Heinrich and Michael O'Donnell looked worrying at the start of the second half, but thankfully both players were able to continue.

Glenflesk made the sharper start here, though, Tommy Bowler lofting over a beauty and Killian O'Sullivan doubling his personal tally. Back to a one point margin.

Shane O'Callaghan clipped over after a good pass from Seán Quilter, but Darragh Roche slotted a difficult enough free in reply. Cilian Litchfield pointed after patient team build-up.

Both sides had been superb at winning their own kick-out, but for once Stacks forced a turnover. Daniel O'Brien was very unlucky, rising high to bat away a long ball in, only to see it drop to Shane O'Callaghan – arguably the one player you don't want to see as a defender getting that sort of opportunity. O'Callaghan did what he always does in such situations and the net rattled. 1-10 to 0-8.

Glenflesk kept battling for everything, Ian Roche kicking a lovely score,but it felt like a rising tide now. Seán Quilter, Donagh McKivergen, and Shane O'Callaghan rattled over three quick points and suddenly there was seven points between them.

To be fair, Glenflesk could rue their luck when Luke Crowley somehow wriggled in to find the net, but the whistle had clearly sounded before the finish, Darragh Roche having to be content with a free. He added another and the youngest of the brothers, Dylan, slotted over from play. 1-13 to 0-12; this contest wasn't over by any means.

Except that a second yellow card for Darragh Roche robbed Glenflesk of a lot of potency, and with the extra man, Stacks really turned on the style in the last ten minutes.

Man-of-the-match Michael O'Donnell slotted three points (2f) and David Mannix coming off the bench drilled two more to secure Austin Stacks' berth in the final four.

There's an awful lot of football to be played yet, and of course that injury pendulum hangs over every club to an extent in this tight schedule, but this was a rejuvenated Austin Stacks in full flight and they clearly intend rejoining senior ranks sooner rather than later.

AUSTIN STACKS: Michael Tansley, Joey Nagle, Colin Griffin, Jack O’Shea, Armin Heinrich, Dylan Casey, Paul O’Sullivan, Michael O’Donnell (0-6, 3f), Barry Shanahan, Cillian Litchfield (0-1), Michael O’Gara (0-1),Donagh Mc Kivergan (0-1), Sean Quilter (0-4, 1f), Shane O’Callaghan (1-3), Jack Morgan Subs: David Mannix 0-2 for A Heinrich, 41, Colm Browne for M O'Gara, 51, Ferdia O’Brien for C Litchfield, 58, Eoghan Carroll for M O'Donnell, 55, Brendan O'Sullivan for J Morgan, 60

GLENFLESK: Eoin Moynihan, Denis O'Connor, Daniel O'Brien, Cian Lynch, Emmett Finnan, Killian O'Sullivan (0-2), Chris O'Donoghue, Jeff O'Donoghue, Tommy Bowler (0-2, 1f), Luke Crowley (0-1), Patrick D'Arcy (0-1), Seán Doherty, Dylan Roche (0-1), Darragh Roche (0-4, 2f), Ian Roche (0-1) Subs: Michael Mullane for D O'Connor, half-time, Brian O'Donoghue for S Doherty, 47, John Kelliher for E Finnan, 49, Cian Horan for D Roche, 59

REFEREE: Seamus Mulvihill (St Senans)