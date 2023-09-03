Kerry Club IFC: Milltown/Castlemaine shock Kilcummin away from home to secure semi-final berth

With Cllian Burke and man-of-the-match Gavin Horan shining for Milltown/Castlemaine, the Mid Kerry man stormed Kilcummin to secure a semi-final showdown with Killarney Legion

Kilcummin 0-14

Milltown/Castlemaine 0-19

Kilcummin and Milltown / Castlemaine served an absolute cracker in Páirc Chuimín last Sunday, and it’s only a pity that there had to be a winner – no neutral would have objected to a second meeting between these two titans.

Cillian Burke proved a handful early on around the Kilcummin square, winning two frees converted by Éanna O’Connor. Man-of-the match Gavin Horan was already beginning to dominate around the middle and he made it 0-3 to 0-0.

Eoghan O’Donoghan did get Kilcummin on the scoreboard and he added a mark a minute later, but Dylan O’Neill replied for Milltown / Castlemaine.

Both sides were bringing a mix of passion and speed – plenty of honest hits as well in a physical but very honest encounter, and both sides were quite willing to launch ball in and trust their forwards. It’s refreshing but rare enough to see nowadays.

Mark O’Shea kicked a good Kilcummin score and added another after Dara O’Callaghan made a great steal on his Kerry Under 20 team-mate Cillian Burke, that pair had an enthralling battle all day long.

Gary O’Leary put Kilcummin in front after Sean O’Leary won a free, but Cathal Moriarty quickly squared things up again. Kilcummin’s unerring free-taker added another to his growing tally.

Disaster struck for them, though, as Cillian Burke looked to snaffle a loose ball in the square and drew a foul. Cathal Moriarty stepped up to the penalty spot but his effort skinned just wide of the left hand post, a let-off for Kilcummin.

An excellent James Nagle won another free for O’Leary, but Pa Wrenn pointed. O’Leary split the posts again and it looked as if Cian Foley had done the same with a majestic effort – the match officials deemed it wide; I have to say they were alone in that opinion. Éanna O’Connor closed out the first half scoring with a Milltown free. Half-time Kilcummin 0-8 Milltown / Castlemaine 0-7

An absolutely superlative high catch by Cillian Burke allowed him to lay off to Cathal Moriarty for a simple score to start the second half. O’Donovan nudged Kilcummin back in front before Cillian Burke slotted over himself.

Milltown / Castlemaine had Éanna O’Connor dropping deep and with Gavin Horan and Donal Dennehy both in good form, that gave them the platform to nudge ahead.

Dylan O’Neill kicked another great score and Éanna O’Connor added two frees. At 0-12 to 0-9, Kilcummin needed to hold their nerve and come with a big response and they did exactly that.

Gary O’Leary put over another free. Philip O’Leary got a fine point. Kilcummin lost the influential Chris O’Leary to a black card. It gave Millown / Castlemaine the chance to get down the field for two scoring opportunities.

Jonathan O’Sullivan and Cillian Burke will feel a little disappointed, having tried to combine for killer goals with both when a fisted point would have kept real daylight between the teams.

It maybe gave Kilcummin a little chink of hope, and sure enough they got a late ’45 to rescue their championship. It was a very hard kick in a very big moment, but Brendan Kealy sees such things as opportunities and sure enough, he split the posts to take it to extra time, 0-12 apiece.

Unfortunately, a visibly tiring Kilcummin had shot their bolt by then and the added minutes were near enough to one-sided. Éanna O’Connor kicked three frees and set up Jerome Flynn for another.

They took a four point lead into the last ten minutes and at this stage of a pulsating championship encounter, especially in this kind of heat, that’s a huge gap to try and close.

Milltown / Castlemaine put Gavin Horan in on the square and brought Cillian Burke out to midfield. It paid instant dividends as Horan notched a point and Jerome Flynn kicked his second.

Mikey O’Shea did take a good point for Kilcummin, but everybody knew that points weren’t going to win this one now. Danny Cronin did rise high to challenge a dangerous ball, but the Milltown defence dealt with it well.

A defender rose high to Seán O’Learry’s dropping ball in the square and ended up knocking it over his crossbar- anywhere but under it didn’t matter now. In the final minute Cian O’Connor copper-fastened a great victory with an overhead kick for the last point of the day.

KILCUMMIN: Brendan Kealy (0-1, 1’45), Kevin McSweeney, Chris O’Leary, James Nagle, Seán O’Leary (0-1), Dara O’Callaghan, Donal Maher, Matt Keane, Kevin Gorman, Mark O’Shea (0-2), Gary O’Leary (0-5, 5f), Cian Foley, Eoghan O’Donovan (0-3, 1m), Noel Duggan, Philip O’Leary (0-1) Subs: Shane McSweeney for N Duggan, 45, Oscar O’Connor for M Keane, 45, Padraig Moynihan for E O’Donovan, 53, Mikey O’Shea 0-1 for S McSweeney, 64

MILLTOWN/CASTLEMAINE: Cormac Leane, Pa Wrenn (0-1), Ciarán O’Connor, Anthony Kelliher, Kieran O’Carroll, David Roche, Stephen Roche, Donal Dennehy, Gavin Horan (0-2), Brendan Casey, Éanna O’Connor (0-8, 7f, 1’45), Dylan O’Neill (0-2), Cathal Moriarty (0-2), Cillian Burke (0-1, Donal Kelliher Subs: Gavin McKenna for S Roche, half-time, Kieran McKenna for A Kelliher, 43, Jonathan O’Sullivan for C Moriarty, 46, Brendan Delaney for D Kelliher, 54, Jerome Flynn 0-2 for B Casey, 57, Brendan Casey for J O’Sullivan, 67, Seán Hogan for D O’Neill, 70, Cian O’Connor 0-1 for G McKenna, 72

REFEREE: John Michael Fitzgerald (Abbeydorney)